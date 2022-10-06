Countries
How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting

Author image

Updated

14 seconds ago

on

6 min read

nfl logo on fieldxx3000 1688 0 137 1200xx2880 1620 0 0

We’re moving quickly into Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay in Ontario.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Broncos vs Colts parlay.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Broncos vs Colts same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay below.

Best Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match (100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus)

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan 240 passing yards @ -104 with BetOnline

Matt Ryan has been in top form in the new NFL season and is potentially going to play against a Broncos team that will be missing running back Jonathan Taylor.

He has two +300 yard games already this season and getting at least 240 here is well within his reach.

Back Matt Ryan at least 240 passing yards @ -104 with BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes @ +100 with BetOnline

The Colts are currently a weak defensive team – they’re allowing 1.8 TD passes per game on average so far this season, and that is prime territory for Russell Wilson to exploit.

Back Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes @ +100 with BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Courtland Sutton to score a TD @ +140 BetOnline

Sutton has just made his first scoring strike of the season and has been one of the key receiving targets for the Broncos this season.

His teammates have tried to find him 35 times this season and we expect a similar supply frequency that he can then convert.

Back Courtland Sutton to score a TD @ +140 with BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr to score a TD @ +170 with BetOnline

We’re expecting Pittman to make something of a statement this game and with Matt Ryan potentially bringing his best against the Broncos’ defense, Pittman could be the key target man.

Back Michael Pittman to score a TD @ +170 with BetOnline

Can I Bet On Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay In Ontario?

Anyone in Ontario can bet on Broncos vs Colts same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Canada or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Ontario or any Canada or US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Broncos vs Colts one game parlay sportsbooks for Ontario. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo

BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Ontario by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

Everygame Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo

Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Ontario, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

MyBookie Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo

MyBookie will give you a bonus of up to $1000 to use on same game parlays in Ontario for the Broncos vs Colts game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

BetUS Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo

BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Broncos vs Colts game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

XBet Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Broncos vs Colts game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NFL Free Bet
