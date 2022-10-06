How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In North Carolina | NC Sports Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re heading into Week 5 of the new NFL season and this is our guide on how you can bet on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay in North Carolina.

When you sign up and make your first deposit on BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet which can be used on our Broncos vs Colts one game parlay.

How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In North Carolina

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay below.

Best Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards +102 @ Betonline

It’s confirmed now that Broncos RB Jonathan Taylor is ruled out, and that makes us believe that Matt Ryan will be at an even bigger advantage than he previously was. He’s already made two +300 yard passing games this season and we expect similar numbers this game.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes +118@ Betonline

Russell Wilson was in his element last week with two TD passes completed, and we think he will be able to do a repeat against a defense that concedes 1.8 TD passes per game on average.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cortland Sutton at least one TD +140 @ Betonline

Cortland Sutton made his first scoring strike last week and we think he will continue being his team’s primary receiving target in this game, as he has been all season with 35 targets.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD +190@ Betonline

When Matt Ryan looks up for a pass in this game, he is likely going to be looking for Michael Pittman a lot. Pittman is a big-game player for the Colts, and has a point to prove at the moment.

Can I Bet On Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay In North Carolina

Anyone in North Carolina can bet on Broncos vs Colts same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in the United Sates, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process

18 and over

Be in North Carolina or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

BetOnline Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of upto 50%, which can get you free bets of upto $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in North Carolina by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Bovada Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for same game parlays and you can use your bonus to get in on same game parlays for Broncos vs Colts.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Everygame Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in North Carolina, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.



BetUS Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Broncos vs Colts game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



MYBOOKIE Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



MyBookie will give you a bonus of upto $1000 to use on same game parlays in North Carolina for the Broncos vs Colts game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



XBet Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Broncos vs Colts game of upto $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions