How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts | MA Sports Betting

It’s almost time for Thursday Night Football as the NFL heads into Week 5. Our guide below tells you how to bet on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay in Massachusetts.
By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet which can be used on our Broncos vs Colts one game parlay.
How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on our Broncos vs Colts same game parlay
Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay below.
Best Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards +102 @ Betonline
With the Broncos RB Jonathan Taylor likely to sit out of Thursday’s game, this will be veteran QB Matt Ryan’s time to shine. He’s already made a great start to the season with 300+ throws in two games, and we think he’s likely to cross at least 243 passing yards in the coming game.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes +118@ Betonline
Wilson looked woe-begone since his Seattle transfer, but now seems to be picking up form. He threw two TDs in the Broncos’ last game against the Raiders, and will be at an even bigger advantage given that the Colts have allowed passing TDs per game this season.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cortland Sutton at least one TD +140 @ Betonline
Sutton has been the Broncos’ main target, having collected 35 in the season so far. Last week he made a touchdown for the first time, and we expect that he’ll make at least one in Thursday’s game against the Colts.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD +190@ Betonline
The Colts’ campaign hinges on Pittman’s performances. His quad strain and subsequent absence in Week 2 against the Jaguars hit his side hard, and his support will be pivotal for Matt Ryan heading into the rest of this season.
Can I Bet On Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts
Anyone in Massachusetts can bet on Broncos vs Colts same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in the United Sates, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process
- 18 and over
- Be in Massachusetts or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
The Best Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed
Take a look at our pick of the best Broncos vs Colts one game parlay sportsbooks for Massachusetts. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.
BetOnline Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of upto 50%, which can get you free bets of upto $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Massachusetts by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.
BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
-
Bovada Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for same game parlays and you can use your bonus to get in on same game parlays for Broncos vs Colts.
Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
-
Everygame Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Massachusetts, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of upto $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
-
BetUS Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Broncos vs Colts game.
BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
MYBOOKIE Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
MyBookie will give you a bonus of upto $1000 to use on same game parlays in Massachusetts for the Broncos vs Colts game this week.
MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
XBet Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Broncos vs Colts game of upto $500.
XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
- The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
-