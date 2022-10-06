How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Maine | ME Sports Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Thursday Night Football is fast approaching, and this week’s opener sees the Broncos take on the under-par Colts. If you want to make things a little interesting by betting, check out our guide below that tells you how you can bet on a Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay in Maine.

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet which can be used on our Broncos vs Colts one game parlay.

How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Maine

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our Broncos vs Colts same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay below.

Best Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards +102 @ Betonline

There was a lot of talk surrounding veteran Matt “Matty Ice” Ryan’s signing by the Colts, and aside from some uncharacteristic fumbles, the veteran has lived up to his reputation. He’s thrown over 300 yards in two out of four games, and RB Jonathan Taylor’s absence from the Broncos will make his job easier.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes +118@ Betonline

Wilson has had a disappointing start to his season, but finally seems to be recovering some of his touch since his transfer from Seattle. In last week’s game against the Raiders he scored two touchdowns, and completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards. He should be a sure pick against the Colts, who’ve allowed 1.8 TDs per game.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cortland Sutton at least one TD +140 @ Betonline

It’s clear that Sutton has been the Broncos’ go-to target all season, and his role could be even more pivotal with the possibility of Javonte Williams being ruled out. He’s already made 35 targets up to now. We think it’s likely he’ll score at least one TD in this game.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD +190@ Betonline

Pittman had an injury scare in Week 2, but despite this remains a key member in the struggling Colts’ side. Their campaign has spun wildly off the rails, and they need Pittman to fire. We expect him to make at least one TD in the coming game.

Can I Bet On Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay In Maine

Anyone in Maine can bet on Broncos vs Colts same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in the United Sates, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process

18 and over

Be in Maine or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Broncos vs Colts one game parlay sportsbooks for Maine. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of upto 50%, which can get you free bets of upto $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Maine by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Maine Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Bovada Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for same game parlays and you can use your bonus to get in on same game parlays for Broncos vs Colts.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Maine Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Everygame Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Maine, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.



BetUS Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Broncos vs Colts game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Maine Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



MYBOOKIE Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



MyBookie will give you a bonus of upto $1000 to use on same game parlays in Maine for the Broncos vs Colts game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Maine Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



XBet Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo



XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Broncos vs Colts game of upto $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions