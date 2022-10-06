How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Picks

We’re moving into Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts same game parlay in Canada.
You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Broncos vs Colts parlay.
How To Bet On A Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay In Canada
Sutton has just made his first scoring strike of the season and has been one of the key receiving targets for the Broncos this season.
His teammates have tried to find him 35 times this season and we expect a similar supply frequency that he can then convert.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr to score a TD @ +170 with BetOnline
We’re expecting Pittman to make something of a statement this game and with Matt Ryan potentially bringing his best against the Broncos’ defense, Pittman could be the key target man.
Can I Bet On Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay In Canada?
Anyone in Canada can bet on Broncos vs Colts same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Canada or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.
- 18 and over
- Be in Canada or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
The Best Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed
Take a look at our pick of the best Broncos vs Colts one game parlay sportsbooks for Canada. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.
BetOnline Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Canada by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.
BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
-
Everygame Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Canada, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
-
MyBookie Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
MyBookie will give you a bonus of up to $1000 to use on same game parlays in Canada for the Broncos vs Colts game this week.
MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
BetUS Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Broncos vs Colts game.
BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
XBet Broncos vs Colts Same Game Parlay Promo
XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Broncos vs Colts game of up to $500.
XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
-
-
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
- The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
-