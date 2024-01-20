We have a thorough guide to show you how to bet on the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers in California using our selected sportsbooks which allow ALL CA residents to bet on the NFL Divisional Round game. Follow our guide below to bet on the game in California.

Before you can get betting on the 49ers vs Packers, you first need to select a CA Sportsbook. Below are our top 3 California sports betting sites which allow any resident to wager on the game, as well giving you free bets to use when you sign up as a new customer.

Now you have set up your account and have claimed your free bets, you can take a look at the latest 49ers vs Packers markets and make your selections. See below for a rundown on the most popular types of bets placed on NFL games.

There are lots of betting options for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our full 49ers vs Packers picks & predictions here for example.

49ers vs Packers Moneyline Betting

The NFL Playoff Divisional round continues on Saturday evening with the Green Bay Packers making the trip to California to take on the NFC champions in the 49ers. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the 49ers are heavy favourites to win at -45o, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $22.22 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Packers at +350 will profit $350.

Green Bay Packers +350

San Francisco 49ers -450

49ers vs Packers Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The current total with BetOnline sits at 50.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 50 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 50 points will profit $90.91.

Over 50.5 -110

Under 50.5 -110

49ers vs Packers Handicap Betting

With the opening Divisional game looking one sided in the market, the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Packers with a +9.5 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

Green Bay Packers (+9.5) -110

San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -450 | Green Bay Packers: +350

Point Spread: 49ers (-9.5) -110 | Packers (+9.5) -110

Total Points: Over 50.5 110 | Under 50.5 -110

Latest California Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is still restricted in the state of California, the offshore sportsbooks featured in this article allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you reside in.

Ahead of Saturday’s crucial Divisional round match in San Francisco, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as California.

All the operators listed above are offshore sportsbooks, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in California can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Green Bay and San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Picks

Green Bay Packers money line (+375)

Romeo Doubs anytime touchdown scorer (+275)

Brock Purdy over 0.5 interceptions (+100)