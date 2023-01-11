If you want to bet on 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend in Texas, then you’ve landed on the right page. You can join the best Texas sports betting sites featured on this page, which will allow you to place bets on this weekend’s big NFL Wild Card weekend matches and claim a load of free bets on the way too.
The NFL Wild Card weekend sees six fixtures for Texas sports betting fans to enjoy as the sides will be looking to make it to the Divisional play-offs and also move closer to Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
In Texas, those options for NFL bettors are either with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks. Both have their pluses with the first-named being the main pick for most NFL punters as there are no annoying KYC (Know Your Customer) checks, no personal banking info has to be supplied and transactions via cryptocurrencies are totally anonymous.
Our advice here is to use Lucky Block Sportsbook, who will allow Texas players to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies.
If, however, you’ve not yet taken the crypto-leap, then don’t worry as there are some great options to bet on the NFL Wild Card weekend games with offshore sportsbooks too, which we have listed as well, with BetOnline being the choice of those available to Texas residents.
How To Bet On the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In Texas
The Chiefs and the Eagles head into the 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend as the top seeds after winning the AFC west and NFC east, so this means they are already into the Divisional play-offs with a bye. However, the remaining 12 sides will be looking to join them during 2023 NFL Super Wild Card weekend, with six Wild Card fixtures that are spread across Saturday, Sunday and Monday to have in your diaries (see the games, money line betting and match stats below).
Even though the Texas sports betting market has yet to open up, NFL bettors don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Instead, NFL fans in Texas can bet on the Wild Card Weekend games with the top offshore betting sites.
In just four easy steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card matches.
Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend in Texas.
Quickly Find:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats
Best Crypto Sportsbook for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend
Lucky Block — Best Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer for the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend
Betting with Lucky Block and cryptocurrency offers more security than a traditional sportsbook as you don’t have to give any banking information. When you are in Texas you will have to access the site with a VPN as they are obliged to turn away traffic from America. However, don’t let this put you off as there is no issue with accessing via VPN and you can make a deposit simply, safely and securely via any one of eight cryptocurrencies.
Not only does the newly launched sportsbook – Lucky Block – have some of the best NFL betting odds and props but it also offers a great welcome bonus for new players.
New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.
Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend with Lucky Block.
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Wild Card Weekend
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Texas Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend
Register with BetOnline, and take advantage of the best Texas sports betting bonuses ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.
There are six NFL Wild Card matches over the weekend as the 12 NFL teams playing will be hoping to book their places in the Divisional play-offs.
BetOnline is a dedicated Texas sports betting site offering fans a seamless online betting experience. The online sportsbook features exclusive props for all the NFL Wild Card Weekend including scoring and player props. Members will also have a chance to cash in on $1,000 in free Texas sports betting offers on their first deposit.
2. Bovada — $750 in Free Bets for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Fixtures
Bovada is one of the top sportsbooks to visit when it comes to betting on the NFL Wild Card Weekend games. New users that sign up to Bovada will receive $750 in NFL free bets.
Bettors in Texas looking to place bets on props for Wild Card Weekend should start with Bovada. It is one of the few Texas sports betting sites that accept custom bets, allowing fans to find odds for virtually any single game or parlay slip.
Not only does Bovada provide the best props in Texas, but NFL fans will also receive some of the most competitive odds for the six Wild Card Weekend games.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 in NFL Wild Card Betting Offers to Use In Texas
MyBookie has a tasty 50% first deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 available for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend. Texas residents can boost their bankroll and bet on the NFL biggest gameS of the year for free.
Along with a wide selection of betting markets, MyBookie offers some of the best odds for the all the NFL matches. One of the top online betting apps, MyBookie is known for offering reduced juice on NFL football lines. Those living in Texas looking to secure the best odds for NFL Wild Card weekend should visit MyBookie.
2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Money Line Odds
The 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend gets underway on Saturday with an NFC clash as the Seattle Seahawks (wild card) travel to the NFC West winners San Francisco 49ers. The two teams only faced-off last month, with the 49ers winning the day 21-13.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South winner) also entertain the LA Chargers (wild card) at the TIAA Bank Field Stadium on Saturday. They only played in September which resulted in a 38-10 victory for the Jaguars.
Onto Sunday, and the opening Wild Card match sees the Miami Dolphins (wild card) on their travels to the Buffalo Bills (AFC East winner)- with the Bills winning all of the last six head-to-heads then the Dolphins look to be up against it here.
Staying on Sunday and it’s the New York Giants (wild card) @ Minnesota Vikings (NFC North winner) playing next. They only clashed on Christmas Eve in a meeting ended in a close win for the Vikings 24-27.
The final Sunday Wild Card weekend game has the Baltimore Ravens (wild card) and Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North winner) locking horns. And, in fact, they only met last weekend (Jan 8) with the Bengals winning that 27-16.
Then the last Wild Card weekend fixture is on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys (wild card) are on their travels to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South winner). The teams last played in September with the Buccaneers winning 19-3.
You can see the latest Wild Card Weekend fixtures odds, key head-to-head records and match times for all six Wild Card fixtures with BetOnline.
NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Fixtures and Money Line Betting
See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Saturday, January 14, 2023
NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)
Played: 49 Times
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13
Key Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ 49ers.
AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 13 Times
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10
Key Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads
Sunday, January 15, 2023
AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)
Played: 118 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 62
Buffalo Bills Wins: 55
Tied: 1
Last Met: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32
Key Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games vs Miami Dolphins
NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)
Played: 30 Times
New York Giants Wins: 12
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27
Key Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs Giants.
AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 54 Times
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last Met: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27
Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens
Monday, January 16, 2023
NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 21 Times
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last met: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3
Key Stat: Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Cowboys
Note: Odds are subject to change