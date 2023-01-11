If you want to bet on 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend in Texas, then you’ve landed on the right page. You can join the best Texas sports betting sites featured on this page, which will allow you to place bets on this weekend’s big NFL Wild Card weekend matches and claim a load of free bets on the way too.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Huge Range of Sports Markets

Huge Range of Sports Markets Live In-Game Betting

Live In-Game Betting $1,000 Welcome Bonus 5 Use bonus code Copied BOL1000 Copy VISIT SITE Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Min Deposit $55 Deposit Method Btc

Litecoin

Eth

Debit

Xrp

Wiretransfer

Skill

Neteller

Credit Card Regulated By Panama City Gaming Commission Learn More BetOnline will match your first deposit by 50%. This welcome bonus has a minimum deposit of $55. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000. Before you can withdraw your bonus you will need to fulfill a rollover requirement of 10x. You must use the BetOnline promo code ‘BOL1000’ to claim the offer. One bonus per new customer. You will need to place bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. You must use any existing free plays already in your account before claiming any new free plays. This bonus is valid for a period of 30 days or you will lose any winnings. This offer is not available for casino games but there is a casino welcome offer available. BetOnline Gallery Gallery (3)



Website: BetOnline Owner: Eddie Robbins III Founded: 1991 Headquarters: Panama City, Panama

The NFL Wild Card weekend sees six fixtures for Texas sports betting fans to enjoy as the sides will be looking to make it to the Divisional play-offs and also move closer to Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

In Texas, those options for NFL bettors are either with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks. Both have their pluses with the first-named being the main pick for most NFL punters as there are no annoying KYC (Know Your Customer) checks, no personal banking info has to be supplied and transactions via cryptocurrencies are totally anonymous.

Our advice here is to use Lucky Block Sportsbook, who will allow Texas players to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies.

If, however, you’ve not yet taken the crypto-leap, then don’t worry as there are some great options to bet on the NFL Wild Card weekend games with offshore sportsbooks too, which we have listed as well, with BetOnline being the choice of those available to Texas residents.

How To Bet On the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In Texas

The Chiefs and the Eagles head into the 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend as the top seeds after winning the AFC west and NFC east, so this means they are already into the Divisional play-offs with a bye. However, the remaining 12 sides will be looking to join them during 2023 NFL Super Wild Card weekend, with six Wild Card fixtures that are spread across Saturday, Sunday and Monday to have in your diaries (see the games, money line betting and match stats below).

Even though the Texas sports betting market has yet to open up, NFL bettors don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Instead, NFL fans in Texas can bet on the Wild Card Weekend games with the top offshore betting sites.

In just four easy steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card matches.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend in Texas.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the 2023 Wild Card Weekend in Texas

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Quickly Find:

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats

New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats

Best Crypto Sportsbook for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

Lucky Block — Best Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer for the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend



Betting with Lucky Block and cryptocurrency offers more security than a traditional sportsbook as you don’t have to give any banking information. When you are in Texas you will have to access the site with a VPN as they are obliged to turn away traffic from America. However, don’t let this put you off as there is no issue with accessing via VPN and you can make a deposit simply, safely and securely via any one of eight cryptocurrencies.

Not only does the newly launched sportsbook – Lucky Block – have some of the best NFL betting odds and props but it also offers a great welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend with Lucky Block.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your best bet on NFL Wild Card Weekend

NOTE: Texas residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free, and totally safe.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

PRO TIP: When contacting Lucky Block customer services they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Wild Card Weekend



1. BetOnline — $1,000 Texas Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend



Register with BetOnline, and take advantage of the best Texas sports betting bonuses ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

There are six NFL Wild Card matches over the weekend as the 12 NFL teams playing will be hoping to book their places in the Divisional play-offs.

BetOnline is a dedicated Texas sports betting site offering fans a seamless online betting experience. The online sportsbook features exclusive props for all the NFL Wild Card Weekend including scoring and player props. Members will also have a chance to cash in on $1,000 in free Texas sports betting offers on their first deposit.

BetOnline Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL Wild Card Weekend in Texas or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sports Betting Offers expire in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 in Free Bets for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Fixtures



Bovada is one of the top sportsbooks to visit when it comes to betting on the NFL Wild Card Weekend games. New users that sign up to Bovada will receive $750 in NFL free bets.

Bettors in Texas looking to place bets on props for Wild Card Weekend should start with Bovada. It is one of the few Texas sports betting sites that accept custom bets, allowing fans to find odds for virtually any single game or parlay slip.

Not only does Bovada provide the best props in Texas, but NFL fans will also receive some of the most competitive odds for the six Wild Card Weekend games.

Bovada Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for a maximum of $750 in Free Bets

Bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend Texas and in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Texas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie — $1,000 in NFL Wild Card Betting Offers to Use In Texas



MyBookie has a tasty 50% first deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 available for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend. Texas residents can boost their bankroll and bet on the NFL biggest gameS of the year for free.

Along with a wide selection of betting markets, MyBookie offers some of the best odds for the all the NFL matches. One of the top online betting apps, MyBookie is known for offering reduced juice on NFL football lines. Those living in Texas looking to secure the best odds for NFL Wild Card weekend should visit MyBookie.

MyBookie Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Money Line Odds

The 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend gets underway on Saturday with an NFC clash as the Seattle Seahawks (wild card) travel to the NFC West winners San Francisco 49ers. The two teams only faced-off last month, with the 49ers winning the day 21-13.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South winner) also entertain the LA Chargers (wild card) at the TIAA Bank Field Stadium on Saturday. They only played in September which resulted in a 38-10 victory for the Jaguars.

Onto Sunday, and the opening Wild Card match sees the Miami Dolphins (wild card) on their travels to the Buffalo Bills (AFC East winner)- with the Bills winning all of the last six head-to-heads then the Dolphins look to be up against it here.

Staying on Sunday and it’s the New York Giants (wild card) @ Minnesota Vikings (NFC North winner) playing next. They only clashed on Christmas Eve in a meeting ended in a close win for the Vikings 24-27.

The final Sunday Wild Card weekend game has the Baltimore Ravens (wild card) and Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North winner) locking horns. And, in fact, they only met last weekend (Jan 8) with the Bengals winning that 27-16.

Then the last Wild Card weekend fixture is on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys (wild card) are on their travels to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South winner). The teams last played in September with the Buccaneers winning 19-3.

You can see the latest Wild Card Weekend fixtures odds, key head-to-head records and match times for all six Wild Card fixtures with BetOnline.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 49 Times

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19

Tied: 0

Last Met: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13

Key Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ 49ers.

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +395 San Francisco 49ers -485

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 13 Times

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Met: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10

Key Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -120 Jacksonville Jaguars Even

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)



Played: 118 times

Miami Dolphins Wins: 62

Buffalo Bills Wins: 55

Tied: 1

Last Met: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32

Key Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +460 Buffalo Bills -580

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 30 Times

New York Giants Wins: 12

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18

Tied: 0

Last Met: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27

Key Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs Giants.

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +143 Minnesota Vikings -163

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 54 Times

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Last Met: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27

Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +245 Cincinnati Bengals -290

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 21 Times

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last met: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3

Key Stat: Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -150 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130

Note: Odds are subject to change