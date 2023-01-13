Site News

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend In North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Joe Lyons
5 min read
joe burrow has dominated recently and we should talk about it
If you’re looking to bet on 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend in North Carolina, then here is the place. You can join the best North Carolina sports betting sites linked on this page and place bets on the big NFL Wild Card weekend fixtures, claiming a bunch of free bets on the way too.

The NFL Wild Card weekend sees six fixtures for North Carolina sports betting fans to enjoy as the sides will be looking to make it to the next round of the play-offs and move closer to Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

In North Carolina, those options for NFL punters are either with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks.

Both have their pros with the first-named being the main pick for most NFL betting fans as there are no frustrating KYC (Know Your Customer) checks, no personal banking info has to be supplied and transactions via cryptocurrencies are entirely anonymous.

Our advice here is to use Lucky Block Sportsbook, who will allow North Carolina players to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 available cryptocurrencies.

If, however, you’ve not yet taken the jump to cryptocurrency, then don’t worry as there are some great options to bet on the NFL Wild Card weekend games with offshore sportsbooks too, which we have listed as well, with BetOnline being the main choice of those available to North Carolina residents.

How To Bet On the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In North Carolina

This weekend sees six different clashes to decide which teams will advance to the divisional round: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills, New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the fact that the North Carolina sports betting market has yet to open up, NFL bettors don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Instead, you can bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend games in North Carolina using our top offshore betting sites.

In just four simple steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card showdowns.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend in North Carolina.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the 2023 Wild Card Weekend in North Carolina

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Crypto North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Lucky Block — Best Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer for the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

LuckyBlock easy sign up

Betting with Lucky Block and using cryptocurrency offers more security than a traditional North Carolina sports betting sites as you don’t have to give any banking information. When betting on the NFL in North Carolina, you will have to access the site with a VPN as they are obliged to turn away traffic from America. However, don’t let this deter you as there is no issue with accessing via VPN and you can make a deposit simply, safely and securely via any one of eight cryptocurrencies.

Not only does the freshly launched sportsbook – Lucky Block – have some of the best NFL betting odds and props but it also offers a fantastic welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend with Lucky Block.

  1. Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place your best bet on NFL Wild Card Weekend

NOTE: North Carolina residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free, and totally safe.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

  • 15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

TOP TIP: When contacting Lucky Block customer services, they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state.

Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For NFL Wild Card Weekend

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

NFL Related Content

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
