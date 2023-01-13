How To Bet On 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Featured below are our pick of the best Nevada sports betting sites ahead of the NFL wild card weekend, which allow users in the Silver State to access a whole range of football markets, all the while claiming some handy welcome bonuses to get you started.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs secured first-round byes in the regular season, but 12 teams feature across the NFL wild card weekend and will be vying to secure safe passage to the Divisional round.

Here at Sportslens we are featuring two fantastic options for Nevada sports bettors, with something for everyone whether you prefer traditional wagering sites, or perhaps want to sample forward-thinking crypto sportsbooks that encompass a wide range of payment methods.

BetOnline have established themselves as a firm favourite among American bettors and allow for wagers from anywhere no matter what state you reside, while our other selection, Lucky Block, are at the forefront of a new age in sports betting having only launched last year, and allow customers to use a wide range of currencies in order to wager.

How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In Nevada

With games right the way through to Monday, there is plenty of opportunities to explore our Nevada sports betting sites for the NFL wild card round.

Keen bettors or casual wagerers will be pleased to know there are a total of $2,750 in bonuses up for grabs, as well as two free bets, ready for the action.

We have outlined how to register with BetOnline first of all, and further down there is a comprehensive guide to signing up with Lucky Block in Nevada, meaning you have two NFL betting options for this weekend.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Have your personal details handy to register an account An initial deposit of $55 or more is needed to redeem the 50% Welcome Offer Start exploring the NFL wild weekend markets in Nevada

Best Crypto Nevada Sports Betting Site for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

Lucky Block — Best Nevada Crypto Sportsbook With 15% Cashback Offer For The 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend



Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to infiltrate the sports betting scene, but their unique selling points comes in the form of crypto wagers, with users able to spend their assets on a whole host of categories.

The NFL wild card weekend is the perfect opportunity to explore this fantastic new site, and should you suffer losses as a new Lucky Blocker member in your first week there is the opportunity to claim 15% cashback

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the NFL wild card weekend with Lucky Block.

Click here to head over to Lucky Block Register and transfer over a qualifying deposit Begin betting on NFL Wild Card Weekend

NOTE: Nevada residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block, but these are totally safe and also help to protect your identity.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Leading Nevada Sports Betting Sites for NFL Wild Card Weekend



