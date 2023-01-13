American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend In Michigan | Michigan Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Linkedin
NFL Wild card weekend in Michigan
NFL Wild card weekend in Michigan
The NFL wild card weekend is just around the corner, so read on below to see our top Michigan sports betting sites to use in the Great Lake State across all six games, as well as how to claim some generous welcome bonuses to get you up and running.

The wild card weekend is one to savour for fans around the country, and luckily we are here to show you how to bet on the NFL wild card in Michigan with two carefully selected, tried and tested sports betting sites that anyone in the States can access. We have done the hard work for you, so read on to see our top offshore and crypto sportsbooks picks for this weekend.

BetOnline have established themselves as one of the best NFL betting sites due to their wide range of wagering avenues including parlays, props and a huge variety of futures markers, while our other selection, Lucky Block, are new to the sportsbook scene but  for all those who have several fiscal assets, they offer a wide range of fiat and crypto payment options.

How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In Michigan

With our Michigan sports betting sites you can begin exploring the NFL wild card weekend markets ahead three days of action. With heavyweight clashes between the likes of the Chargers vs Jaguars and the Vikings vs Giants, there are a whole host of opportunities to use our picks to wager on six games.

Instructions on how to sign up with BetOnline can be found immediately below, and scrolling down further you will find our other pick Lucky Block, meaning you have two NFL betting options for this weekend.

  1. Click to Register HERE with BetOnline
  2. Register an account by filling out the sign up form
  3. Transfer over an initial minimum deposit of $55 or higher
  4. Bet on the NFL wild card weekend in Michigan

Best Crypto Michigan Sports Betting Site for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

 Claim Offer

Lucky Block — Best Michigan Crypto Sportsbook With 15% Cashback Offer For The 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

LuckyBlock easy sign up

Lucky Block only launched last year, but they feature in our NFL wild card weekend picks due to their incredible variety of payment options, which encompasses eight different cryptocurrencies for all those who have a diverse portfolio of alternative coins.

With the ability to wager on the NFL action this weekend, users will also take comfort in the fact Lucky Block have a handy 15% cashback offer should you have a difficult week and suffer losses on your first seven days.

  1. Click here to join Lucky Block
  2. Register and transfer over a qualifying deposit
  3. Begin betting on NFL Wild Card in Michigan

NOTE: A VPN will be needed in order to access the site in Michigan, but fear not, for these can be downloaded in minutes and are completely safe to use.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

  • 15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Leading Michigan Sports Betting Sites for NFL Wild Card Weekend

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

