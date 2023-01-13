American Football

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
NFL Wild Card Weekend Illinois
NFL Wild Card Weekend Illinois
With our carefully selected picks of the best Illinois sports betting sites, those residing in the Prairie State can get in on the NFL wild card weekend action while claiming some generous new customer offers.

Six games, with 12 teams all vying for spot in the Divisional round, the wild card weekend is one of those hotly-anticipated dates on the football calendar that sports betting fans savour.

Luckily, we are on hand with to show you how to bet on the NFL wild card in Illinois with two our of our favourite sports betting sites that are both excellent choices for the football this weekend, and anyone in the States can use these offshore and crypto sportsbooks.

BetOnline have established themselves as a firm favourite among American bettors and are synonymous with deep NFL betting markets and excellent parlay building capacities, while our other selection, Lucky Block, are unique in that they offer a wide range of fiat and crypto payment options.

How To Bet On The 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In Illinois

Six games to savour across three days presents a whole host of chances to see why our Illinois sports betting sites are the perfect selections when wagering on NFL wild card weekend.

Instructions on how to sign up with BetOnline can be found immediately below, and scrolling down further you will find our other pick Lucky Block, meaning you have two NFL betting options for this weekend.

  1. Click to Register HERE with BetOnline
  2. Become a member by creating a betting account
  3. Transfer an initial deposit of $55 or more
  4. Bet on the NFL wild card weekend in Illinois

Best Crypto Illinois Sports Betting Site for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above

 Claim Offer

Lucky Block — Best Illinois Crypto Sportsbook With 15% Cashback Offer For The 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

LuckyBlock easy sign up

Lucky Block and the NFL wild card weekend go hand in hand, with extensive football markets including everything from moneyline odds, total points spread and player props for all six games.

What’s more, if you have a hard weekend and suffer losses as a new Lucky Block member in your first seven days you can get in contact with them to claim 15% cashback.

  1. Click here to head over to Lucky Block
  2. Register and transfer over a qualifying deposit
  3. Begin betting on NFL Wild Card in Illinois

NOTE: Those in Illinois or any other US state will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block, but these are completely safe and can be downloaded in seconds.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

  • 15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Leading Illinois Sports Betting Sites for NFL Wild Card Weekend

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

