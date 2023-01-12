Good News – you can bet on 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend in Georgia by simply joining some of the best Georgia sports betting sites listed below. These platforms support betting on the NFL Super Wild Card weekend matches and have some tasty free bets to claim along the way too.



NFL Wild Card weekend has games for Georgia sports betting fans to get stuck into with 12 teams on the hunt to join the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who both have byes into the Divisional play-offs, and then also move closer to Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The state of Georgia has come close to passing a bill to allow for a vote on legalizing sports betting in the state. However, this is still work in progress. But it’s still possible to bet on the NFL in Georgia with offshore betting sites the only option for players – and there are many strong players to pick from.



If living in Georgia, there are several options for NFL bettors including signing-up with some of the top Crypto Sportsbooks or Offshore Sportsbooks. Both these choices have many positives with the first-named being the main pick for many NFL punters as there are no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks to do, signing up takes about a minute, there’s no personal banking info to send in and transactions via cryptocurrencies are totally anonymous. There is certainly a lot to like.

Therefore, our advice here is to open an account with Lucky Block Sportsbook, who will allow Georgia players sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies, while – as mentioned – joining is super-fast and they don’t have any KYC checks.

But don’t worry if you are not quite in crypto-land just yet – this is fine as there are still many options to bet on the NFL Wild Card weekend games with offshore sportsbooks too, which we have listed as well, with BetOnline being the selection of those available to bettors that live in Georgia.

How To Bet On the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend In Georgia



The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs start this weekend’s 2023 NFL Wild Card games as the top seeded sides after winning the AFC west and NFC east. This, therefore, means they have a bye through the wild cards stage and have already booked their slots in the Divisional play-offs next week.

The last 12 NFL teams will be hoping to join them during 2023 NFL Super Wild Card weekend, with six cracking games that include the Dalla Cowboys playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – all six matches will be played over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. (see the games, money line betting and match stats below).

NFL fans in Georgia can place a bet on the Wild Card Weekend fixtures with the top offshore betting sites.

Simply follow our four easy steps and new members can sign up and get up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card fixtures.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend in Georgia

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the 2023 Wild Card Weekend in Georgia

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Quickly Find:

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats

New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats

Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for NFL Wild Card Weekend



2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Odds

The 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend matches start on Saturday with an NFC clash as the Seattle Seahawks (wild card) take on the NFC West winners San Francisco 49ers. The teams only played in December, with the 49ers getting the win 21-13.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South winner) are also in action on Saturday as they entertain the LA Chargers (wild card) at the TIAA Bank Field Stadium. They only met in September which ended in a 38-10 win for the Jaguars.

Onto Sunday, and the opening Wild Card game sees the Miami Dolphins (wild card) on their travels to play the Buffalo Bills (AFC East winner) – The Bills have won the last six head-to-heads, so Miami has this big stat to defy.

Still on Sunday and it’s the New York Giants (wild card) @ Minnesota Vikings (NFC North winner) next up. They only clashed on Christmas Eve in a fixture that resulted in a narrow win for the Vikings 24-27.

The final Sunday Wild Card weekend game has the Baltimore Ravens (wild card) and Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North winner) taking to the field. And they only played last weekend (Jan 8) with the Bengals winning 27-16.

Wild Card weekend draws to a close on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys (wild card) make the trip to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South winner). The two locked horns only in September with the Buccaneers winning 19-3.

You can see the latest Wild Card Weekend fixtures odds, key head-to-head records and match times for all six Wild Card fixtures with BetOnline.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Money Line Odds and Fixtures



See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend games and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 49 Times

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19

Tied: 0

Last Met: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13

Key Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ 49ers.

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +395 San Francisco 49ers -485

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 13 Times

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Met: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10

Key Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -120 Jacksonville Jaguars Even

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)



Played: 118 times

Miami Dolphins Wins: 62

Buffalo Bills Wins: 55

Tied: 1

Last Met: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32

Key Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +460 Buffalo Bills -580

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)



Played: 30 Times

New York Giants Wins: 12

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18

Tied: 0

Last Met: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27

Key Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs Giants.

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +143 Minnesota Vikings -163

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 54 Times

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Last Met: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27

Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +245 Cincinnati Bengals -290

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)



Played: 21 Times

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last met: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3

Key Stat: Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -150 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130

Note: Odds are subject to change