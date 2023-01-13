How To Bet On 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

NFL

How To Bet On 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend In Canada

Andy Newton
American football fans that are looking to bet on the NFL Wild Card weekend games in Canada can by joining the leading Canada sports betting sites on this page and get some tasty free bets in the process.

The NFL Wild Card action gets going this weekend and there’s a lot for Canada sports betting fans to look forward to as we’ll find out which sides will make it to the Divisional play-offs and also move closer to Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

In Canada, the solutions for NFL bettors are either with Crypto Sportsbooks or Offshore Sportsbooks.

Both options have many advantages with the former being the leading choice for most people wanting to bet on the NFL in Canada as there are no annoying KYC (Know Your Customer) checks, no personal banking info has to be supplied and transactions via cryptocurrencies are totally anonymous.

Our advice is to use Lucky Block Sportsbook, who will allow Canada players to sign-up and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies.

Plus, there are some easy options to bet on the NFL Wild Card weekend games with offshore Canada sports betting sites too, which we have listed below, with BetOnline being the choice of those available to Canada residents.

How To Bet On the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend With Canada Sports Betting Sites

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go into the 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend as the top seeds after winning the AFC west and NFC east – therefore, this means they are already into the Divisional play-offs with a bye.

So, which of the remaining 12 sides will be looking to join them during 2023 NFL Super Wild Card weekend? With six Wild Card fixtures that are spread across Saturday, Sunday and Monday it’s going to be a busy NFL weekend and you can bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend games in Canada using the top offshore sports betting sites.

In just four simple steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card games.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend in Canada

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the 2023 Wild Card Weekend in Canada

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Top Crypto Canada Sports Betting Sites for 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

Lucky Block — Top Crypto Canada Sports Betting Site With a 15% Cashback Offer for the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend

LuckyBlock easy sign up

Betting with Lucky Block and using cryptocurrency offers more security than a traditional sportsbook as you don’t have to give any banking information. When you are betting on the NFL in Canada you will have to access the site with a VPN as they are obliged to turn away traffic from America. However, don’t let this put you off as there is no issue with accessing via VPN and you can make a deposit safely and securely via any one of eight cryptocurrencies.

Not only does the newly launched sports betting site – Lucky Block – have some of the best NFL betting odds and props but it also offers a clever welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members will also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend with Lucky Block.

  1. Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place your best bet on NFL Wild Card Weekend

NOTE: If outside Canada of a US resident, you will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free, and totally safe.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

  • 15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

TOP TIP: If outside Canada. When contacting Lucky Block customer services, they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For NFL Wild Card Weekend

Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
