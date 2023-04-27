The NFL Draft is just around the corner, and we have everything you need to know before you make your first-round picks in Mississippi.

We will show you where to find the biggest markets, the best odds, and the finest sportsbooks to place your bets and, even better still, we can show you where and how to get totally free NFL Draft bets too. Read on to find out how to make the most of your NFL Draft first round picks in Mississippi.

Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For NFL Draft First Round Pick Betting

Latest Mississippi Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Mississippi, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a huge range of fantastic NFL Draft free bets.

The recommended Mississippi online sportsbooks on our list provide bettors with a whole host of benefits that you can’t get at normal bookies.

Fancy a quick and easy sign-up that takes seconds and has no KYC checks? No problem, these sites give you that. Want fewer betting restrictions? That’s fine, you can register from 18 years plus.

These Mississippi online sportsbooks are specialists and offer every NFL Draft first round picks market you could want, and with much more competitive odds too.

The biggest benefit you will find, though, is the unrivalled bonus offers they give to new customers on first sign-up and after you’ve registered too. You can access hundreds of dollars in free bets for the NFL Draft at these sites, an offer just too good to miss.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL Draft first round picks in Mississippi and want your wagers to go much further, then this is the place you should start.

How To Bet On NFL Draft First Round Picks In Mississippi

NFL Draft First Round Gambling Options in Mississippi with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The NFL Draft is one of the most unpredictable events in the NFL calendar, so it is great to bet on because of the potential for big wins.

Taking place April 27 – April 29, there are seven rounds of 32 picks, giving a total of 256 selections and it can be quite difficult to predict as you never know whether teams will get their first picks or not.

As each team makes their selections and as each round develops, teams must adapt their plans accordingly, and the odds change frequently, so it is possible to pick up some impressive odds along the way.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL Draft first round picks then you can choose from a great range of markets at our Mississippi online sportsbooks.

Of course, one of the biggest markets is who the first pick will be. This year, the odds have already changed several times, with CJ Stroud initially looking the favorite, but Bryce Young now looking more likely to be picked first by the Carolina Panthers.

With this already looking likely, you won’t get great odds on it, but you can also choose to wager on who will be 2nd pick, 3rd pick, 4th pick and so on.

Another NFL Draft first round pick can be made positionally, so for example, who the first wide receiver selection will be, or who the first defensive player chosen will be.

You can also wager by player, such as will a certain player be chosen in the first round, or by team, for example, which player will your favorite team pick in the first round.

NFL Draft first round prop bets can be wagered on as well using the under/over markets. Examples of this would be total number of offensive players chosen in the first round – under 16.5 or over 16.5.

For those more informed, or who like more detailed NFL Draft wagers, you can choose the exact order of the first picks e.g. Bryce Young – Will Anderson Jr – CJ Stroud, but you might want to do your research on this or check one of the many tipsters for advice.

You will find more NFL Draft first round picks markets and better odds at our recommended Mississippi online sportsbooks than you will elsewhere, so make sure you check them out.

How To Get An NFL Draft Free Bet In Mississippi For First Round Picks

All the Mississippi sportsbooks on our list offer free bets for the NFL Draft first round. We’ve done the work to find them, now all you have to do is sign-up and make the most of them. Follow these simple steps below.

1. BetOnline NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline is a must for keen sports bettors in Mississippi. They offer a great range of NFL Draft markets including extensive prop bets and an easy-to-use platform to bet on. If you’re betting on the NFL Draft first round picks, make sure you take advantage of the bonus offer giving you up to $1000 in free bets.

2. Everygame NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

With three decades of sports betting experience behind it, you can see why this is a favorite Mississippi sportsbook for many. Offering excellent NFL Draft odds and exceptional customer service, you’ll be glad you registered. Make the most of the $750 welcome bonus when you join giving 100% match bonus on your first three deposits.

3. BetUS NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

Fondly known as ‘America’s favorite sportsbook’, BetUS have everything you want when sports betting in Mississippi. An exceptional welcome offer awaits you giving 100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus, plus you’ll be able to see a great range of NFL Draft first round picks markets in a customer-friendly platform.

4. Jazz Sports NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports offer fewer sports markets than other Mississippi online sportsbooks on our list, but the good news for NFL fans is that football is one of the markets they specialize in. Their mobile-friendly site will give you highly competitive NFL Draft first round picks odds so make sure you check them out. You will be welcomed with a 50% sports bonus giving you half of your first deposit up to $1000 back in free bets.

5. Bovada NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

One of the most popular Mississippi online sportsbooks, this site knows how to reward their customers and keep them coming back for more. Their NFL Draft prop bets are a must-see and you’ll be rewarded with a great welcome offer whether you enjoy betting in USD or cryptocurrency. Their current crypto offer gives 75% match bonus up to $750.

6. Lucky Block NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on NFL Draft Without KYC

Lucky Block are making a name for themselves in the sports betting industry due to their instant sign-up and fabulous range of customer promotions. They are exclusively crypto and offer some exclusive sports markets too including those for the NFL Draft first round. If you want to see for yourself what they offer, follow the quick and easy sign-up below.

7. MyBookie NFL Draft Mississippi Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie are a quality Mississippi online sportsbook offering regular player promotions and outstanding customer service. You can take advantage of their 50% deposit bonus up to $500 when you sign-up and enjoy the vast range of NFL Draft first round pick markets.

NFL Draft First Round Odds

The NFL Draft is unpredictable and that’s what makes it so fun to bet on. With the Carolina Panthers selecting first, who are widely known to need a quarterback, the first pick looks more certain.

However, as each selection is made the odds can go up and down depending on other team’s selections. If you’re wanting to look for some longer odds to bet on, look for the later picks or the prop bet market. These are the current BetOnline odds for the fifth overall pick – but who would your pick be?

Tyree Wilson +195

Will Anderson +225

Anthony Richardson +350

Jalen Carter +400

Will Levis +1200

Devon Witherspoon +1600

Christian Gonzalez +1800

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.