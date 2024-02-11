Anyone in South Carolina can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in the Palmetto State using our trusted sports betting sites below.

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

See below for our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +716, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $716.69.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286

Brandon Aiyuk Over 6.5 Targets -105

Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards -115

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +716 with BetOnline

South Carolina Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in South Carolina can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in South Carolina or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto