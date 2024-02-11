Editorial

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Ohio | Sports Betting Bonus for OH Residents

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl
Super Bowl

If you are over the age of 18, then you are able to place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in Ohio using our safe and secure sports betting sites below. 

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Ohio

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Find the ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Pick a few selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

The best way to get started with building a Super Bowl same game parlay is by using stats and trends, as this will give you help on what is the most likely outcome in the game. Stats can be team based, such as recent form of the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, and  over/under points are also an option.

You can use stats for player props too, which can be added to your same game parlay, including total touchdowns, receiving yards, receptions and lots more.

Find our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay below.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Below is an example of a same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +478, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $578.

  • Kansas City Chiefs To win +106
  • Chris Jones Over 0.5 Sacks +110
  • Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -176

 Same Game Parlay Odds @ +578 with BetOnline

Ohio Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Ohio can place a bet on NFL same game parlays with these sportsbooks. If you are situated in the United States, all you need to be is over the age of 18 years old and be able to complete the easy sign-up process listed below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Ohio or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl
Editorial

LATEST How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sports Betting

Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Massachusetts | Sports Betting Bonus for MA Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In Massachusetts | Our guide to betting on a same game parlay on MA sports betting sites

Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Maine | Sports Betting Bonus for ME Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In Maine | Our guide to betting on a same game parlay on ME sports betting sites

Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Kentucky | Sports Betting Bonus for KY Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Montana Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Idaho | Sports Betting Bonus for ID Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl LVIII Viewership Odds
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Virginia | Sports Betting Bonus for VA Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Mississippi Sports Betting
Editorial
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Mississippi | Sports Betting Bonus for MS Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top