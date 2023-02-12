The Best Super Bowl Same Game Parlay New York Betting Sites

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in New York

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our same game parlay.

Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season

Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season

Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games

Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Using the stats above, we can create a same game parlay with the individual selections as shown below.

Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline

Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline

Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Eagles vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Odds @ +376 with BetOnline

Can I Place An Eagles vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In New York?

Anyone in New York can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in New York or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday.

With a historic matchup on the horizon, the best online sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of betting markets for the big game. NFL fans can bet on traditional game lines, wager on player props, or more predictions on Super Bowl specials like the coin toss, national anthem, and more.

Below, we’ll take a look at the odds for some of the most popular betting markets available on Super Bowl Sunday.

Note: all odds updated as of Feb. 11, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs will try to win their second Super Bowl in four years this weekend.

Kansas City will come into Super Bowl 2023 as underdogs against the Eagles. Philadelphia enters as -1.5-point favorites against the Chiefs with the total set at 50.5 points.

For a full breakdown of the Super Bowl 2023 odds, scroll down below.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Often considered the most important position on the field, it’s no surprise that quarterbacks have historically dominated the Super Bowl MVP award. However, that hasn’t been the case of late with wide receivers winning the award in two of the last four Super Bowls.

In 2023, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl MVP award at +120.

If Mahomes wins, he would become the first NFL quarterback to win the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season since 1999. In fact, the last nine NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl have lost in the big game

Travis Kelce is next on the board with +1200 odds to win the award while Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown leads all WRs with +2500 odds.

According to the top NFL betting sites, Mahomes, Kelce, and Hurts are the three most bet on players to win Super Bowl MVP.

Eagles’ defensive end Hasan Reddick has also risen up the odds board during Super Bowl week. Reddick owns +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl MVP, the best odds of any defensive player on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here are the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from BetOnline.

Super Bowl MVP Odds Play Jalen Hurts +120 Patrick Mahomes +120 Travis Kelce +1200 Miles Sanders +2000 AJ Brown +2500 Hasan Reddick +2500 Devonta Smith +3300 Dallas Goedert +3300 Isiah Pacheco +5000 Chris Jones +5000 Jerick McKinnon +6600 Kenneth Gainwell +6600 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +10000 Juju Smith-Shuster +15000 Kadarius Toney +15000

Super Bowl Player Props

At the top online sportsbooks, NFL fans can do more than just wager on the outcome of the game.

NFL fans can bet on every play, every player, and every touchdown during the 2023 Super Bowl.

When it comes to props betting, NFL fans can cash in on touchdown scorer odds, along with player props for attempts, yards, touchdowns, and more.

Here are some of the most popular player props that NFL fans are betting on for Super Bowl 2023.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

One of the most popular player props for NFL games, the anytime touchdown scorer bet offers some of the best value for sharp bettors.

An anytime touchdown scorer bet involves selecting a player to score a touchdown at any point in the time.

For the 2023 Super Bowl, Travis Kelce owns the best odds to score a touchdown at -150 followed by Jalen Hurts at -126. Eagles’ playmakers Miles Sanders (+100) and AJ Brown (+110) are the next most likely players to find the end zone on Sunday.

For bettors looking for some longer odds, Devonta Smith (+160), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (+270), and Kadarius Toney (+270) will be undervalued bets to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the anytime touchdown scorer odds at BetOnline.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds Play Travis Kelce -150 Jalen Hurts -126 Miles Sanders +110 AJ Brown +110 Isiah Pacheco +120 Devonta Smith +150 Dallas Goedert +160 Jerrick McKinnon +179 Kadarius Toney +270 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +270 Kenneth Gainwell +175 Juju Smith-Shuster +290 Patrick Mahomes +400 Boston Scott +400

First Touchdown Scorer Odds

First touchdown scorer odds offer some of the biggest payouts for the Super Bowl.

By predicting the first touchdown scorer in the Super Bowl, NFL fans can win big without breaking the bank.

Travis Kelce has the best odds to score the first touchdown at +600. Jalen Hurts (+750) is next on the board, followed by running backs Miles Sanders (+750), and Isiah Pacheco (+800).

AJ Brown (+800), Dallas Goedert (+1000), and Devonta Smith (+1100) are among the most likely pass-catchers to find the end zone first.

Check out the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2023 from BetOnline.

First Touchdown Scorer Odds Play Travis Kelce +600 Jalen Hurts +700 Miles Sanders +750 AJ Brown +800 Isiah Pacheco +800 Dallas Goedert +1000 Devonta Smith +1100 Jerrick McKinnon +1200 Kadarius Toney +1500 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +1500 Juju Smith-Shuster +1700 Kenneth Gainwell +2000 Patrick Mahomes +2000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +2000 Boston Scott +2500

Jalen Hurts Over/Under 238.5 Passing Yards

Many sharp bettors will be looking closely at this Super Bowl prop on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts is projected for 238.5 passing yards in the Super Bowl but that number seems to be a bit inflated.

Hurts has passed for fewer than 155 yards in each of his first two career playoff games and has been dealing with a shoulder injury since before the playoffs.

The Eagles’ quarterback has eclipsed his projected total just two times in his last nine games but he will have an opportunity to buck the trend against a suddenly vulnerable Chiefs’ pass defense.

In two playoff games, the Kansas City defense has given up 329 passing yards per contest.

Here are the latest odds for Jalen Hurts passing yards in Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play Over 238.5 yards -114 Under 238.5 yards -114

Patrick Mahomes Over/Under 295.5 Passing Yards

Mahomes is playing hurt but that didn’t stop him from throwing for more than 300 yards in the AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals.

As a result, the top online sportsbooks have the Chiefs’ QB projected for 295.5 passing yards on Sunday against a stingy Eagles’ pass defense.

Philadelphia surrendered just 179.8 passing yards per game during the regular season, the best mark in the NFL.

The Eagles have given up just 195.5 passing yards per game during their run to the Super Bowl but they haven’t faced a quarterback quite as skilled as Mahomes.

Overall, Mahomes has passed for at least 300 yards in 10 of his last 14 games, including the playoffs.

Check out the odds for Patrick Mahomes passing yards below.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds Play Over 296.5 yards -114 Under 296.5 yards -114

AJ Brown Over/Under 72.5 Receiving Yards

AJ Brown shined in his first season in Philadelphia but has yet to make an impact in the postseason.

Brown racked up 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season but has been held under 30 yards in each of his first two playoff games with the Eagles.

Projected for 72.5 receiving yards on Sunday, the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver is due for a breakout performance, which could leave some value on the over in this matchup.

Prior to the playoffs, Brown had 70 receiving yards or more in six consecutive games.

Kansas City has given up 329 passing yards per game through two playoff contests, so the Eagles’ wideout should have plenty of room to work with on Sunday.

Find the latest odds for AJ Brown receiving yards below.

AJ Brown Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 72.5 yards -121 Under 72.5 yards -108

Travis Kelce Over/Under 81.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce has been targeted early and often during Kansas City’s run to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs’ tight end had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, compiling 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns as Mahomes’ No. 1 option.

Kelce has caught 21 passes in two playoff games. He has at least 78 yards in both contests but has yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark.

Check out the odds for Travis Kelce receiving yards from BetOnline below.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 81.5 yards -114 Under 81.5 yards -114

Devonta Smith Over/Under 64.5 Receiving Yards

Devonta Smith will be one of the players to keep an eye on versus the Chiefs.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has plenty of big game experience and a reputation for playing his best when it matters most.

Smith seems to be a bit undervalued by the oddsmakers heading into Sunday’s matchup. He’s projected for just 64.5 yards, a number that he’s eclipsed in six of his last eight games.

Here are the latest odds for Devonta Smith receiving yards in Super Bowl 2023.

Devonta Smith Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 64.5 yards -114 Under 64.5 yards -114

Kadarius Toney Over/Under 28.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney is another player that could make an impact on Sunday.

Toney does most of his work out of the slot and should see a lot of 1-on-1 coverage with the Eagles’ defense focused on Kelce. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see head coach Andy Reid work in a few quick passes early in the game to Toney, who is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

While he had just nine yards in the AFC Championship Game, Toney was a major contributor during the Divisional Round. He finished with five catches and 50 total yards in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check out the odds for Kadarius Toney receiving yards below.

Kadarius Toney Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 28.5 yards -114 Under 28.5 yards -114

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

The coin toss has become one of the most popular prop bets to make on the Super Bowl.

Normally not offered for regular season games, most online sportsbooks now offer reduced juice on coin toss odds for the Super Bowl.

Over the last two years, the Super Bowl coin toss has flipped heads.

As a result, 59% of the public bets have come in on tails for the Super Bowl 2023 coin toss.

BetOnline is offering the best coin toss odds for the Super Bowl with -101 odds for both sides of the coin.

Check out the Super Bowl coin toss odds below.

Coin Toss Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

Who Will Be Shown First During Super Bowl National Anthem

The top online sportsbooks offer several different national anthem props.

At BetOnline, members can do more than just bet on the length of the national anthem.

The sportsbook is offering several different props on who will be shown first during the ‘Star Spangled Banner’, including a special prop on the Kelce brothers.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are the first brothers to compete as players in the Super Bowl.

As a result, BetOnline is letting NFL fans to bet on which brother will be shown first during the national anthem.

Travis Kelce is favored to be shown first at -160 odds while Jason Kelce owns +200 odds to be shown first during the national anthem. Bettors can also select both players to be shown in a split screen at +300 odds.

Check out the odds for who will be shown first during the national anthem below.

Who will be shown first during national anthem? Odds Play Travis Kelce -160 Jason Kelce +200 Both (split screen) +300

Expert Super Bowl Picks and Predictions