How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New York

Lee Astley
Super Bowl

Anybody who is aged at least 18 can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in New York using our safe and trusted sports betting sites mentioned below. 

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in New York

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ tab in the NFL section
4. Pick your selections and place a same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using statistics and other types of trends is a top way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you some guidance on what is an outcome likely to happen in the game. Statistics can be team based, such as the last five meetings between the two teams which can then determine a moneyline or handicap pick, with over/under points also an option.

You can use stats for player props too, which can be added to your same game parlay, including passing yards, rushing yards, sacks and much more.

Check out our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay down below.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is a good example of a same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +490, and if you bet $100 you would win $590 if the selections came in.

  • Kansas City Chiefs To win +106
  • George Kittle 1+ Touchdown -126
  • Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards -115

 Same Game Parlay Odds @ +490 with BetOnline

New York Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anybody in New York can place a bet on NFL same game parlays with these sportsbooks. If you live in the US, all you need to do is be aged at least 18 and capable of signing up with the simple steps below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in New York or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports.
View All Posts By Lee Astley
