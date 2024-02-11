Anybody who is aged at least 18 can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in New York using our safe and trusted sports betting sites mentioned below.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in New York

Go To 'Same Game Parlay' tab in the NFL section

4. Pick your selections and place a same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using statistics and other types of trends is a top way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you some guidance on what is an outcome likely to happen in the game. Statistics can be team based, such as the last five meetings between the two teams which can then determine a moneyline or handicap pick, with over/under points also an option.

You can use stats for player props too, which can be added to your same game parlay, including passing yards, rushing yards, sacks and much more.

Check out our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay down below.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is a good example of a same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +490, and if you bet $100 you would win $590 if the selections came in.

Kansas City Chiefs To win +106

George Kittle 1+ Touchdown -126

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards -115

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +490

Anybody in New York can place a bet on NFL same game parlays. If you live in the US, all you need to do is be aged at least 18.

