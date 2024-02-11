American Football

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New Jersey | Sports Betting Bonus for NJ Residents

Lee Astley
Super Bowl
Super Bowl

Anybody at least 18-years-old can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in New Jersey using our safe and secure sports betting sites below. 

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in New Jersey

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Locate the ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Choose some selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using statistics and trends is the perfect way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you some guidance on what is a likely to happen in the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five meetings between the teams and that can determine your moneyline or handicap selection, with over/under points an option too.

Stats can also be used for player props which can then be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and much more.

We have put example of a Super Bowl same game parlay below.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +395, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $495.

  • San Francisco 49ers To win -129
  • Brock Purdy 2+ Passing Touchdowns -126
  • Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115

 Same Game Parlay Odds @ +395 with BetOnline

New Jersey Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in New Jersey can wager on NFL same game parlays with the sportsbooks on this page. If you are located in the United States, all you need to be is at least 18 years old and are able to complete the sign-up process below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in New Jersey or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
