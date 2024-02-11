Anybody over the age of 18 can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in New Hampshire using our tried and trusted sports betting sites below.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in New Hampshire

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using statistics and trends is the best way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is a likely outcome in the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including passing yards, receiving yards, rushing yards and lots more.

Check out our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay below.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +490, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $590.

Kansas City Chiefs To win +106

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126

Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +490 with BetOnline

New Hampshire Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in New Hampshire can wager on NFL same game parlays with these sportsbooks. If you live in the US, all you need to be is over the age of 18 years old and be able to complete the sign-up process listed below.

18 and over

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto