How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Nevada | Sports Betting Bonus for NV Residents

Lee Astley
Anyone over the age of 18 can put on a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in Nevads using our trusted sports betting sites below. 

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Nevada

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Locate ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Pick some selections and place your same game parlay bet

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Taking advantage of statistics and analysis is a good way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you some help on what is a likely prospect in the game. Stats can be team based, such as the last 10 results between the teams which can guide a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as .

You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including passing first touchdown scorer and much more.

See our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay below.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +482, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $582.

  • Kansas City Chiefs To win +106
  • Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126
  • Brock Purdy Over 247.5 Passing Yards -118

 Same Game Parlay Odds @ +482 with BetOnline

Nevada Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Nevada can bet on NFL same game parlays with these recommended sportsbooks. If you live ANYWHERE in the US, if you are 18+ and can create an account using the steps below then you are good to go.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Nebraska or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
