How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Illinois

Lee Astley
3 min read
How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Illinois

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We provide the stats and trends for the safest way to begin building a parlay, giving you everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our same game parlay.

  • Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season
  • Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season
  • Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games
  • Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Using the stats above, we can create a same game parlay with the individual selections as shown below.

  • Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline
  • Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline
  • Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Eagles vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Odds @ +376 with BetOnline

Can I Place an Eagles vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Illinois?

Anyone in Illinois can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Illinois or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto



Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
