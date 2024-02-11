Anyone residing in Florida can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet in the Sunshine State using our trusted sports betting sites below.
How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Florida
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay
How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.
You can also use stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.
See below for our example of a Super Bowl same game parlay.
Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +746, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $746.17.
- Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286
- Brandon Aiyuk Over 6.5 Targets -105
- Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115
- MVP position quarterback -250
Same Game Parlay Odds @ +686 with BetOnline
Florida Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?
Anyone in Florida can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Florida or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto