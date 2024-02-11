Residents of Utah can easily place Super Bowl same-game parlay bets using the trusted sports betting sites listed below.

The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Utah

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Using stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, as this will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game.

Stats can be team-based, such as the last five results between the teams, which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection as well as over/under points.

You can also maximise your gains by using stats for player props, which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Take a look at a popular same-game parlay example on BetOnline. The combined odds for this parlay stand at +650, indicating that a $100 bet could payout a $750 win.

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126

Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards -126

Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions +125

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +650 with BetOnline

Utah Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Utah can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is at least 18 years old, be able to complete the simple sign-up process, and meet the criteria below.

18 or over

Be in Utah or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto