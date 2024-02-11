Anyone in Texas can easily place a Super Bowl same-game parlay bet using the reliable sports betting sites listed below.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Texas

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Start your parlay-building journey safely by incorporating statistics and trends. Using team-based stats, like the last five results between teams, can guide your moneyline or handicap selections, as well as over/under points.

To maximize your potential gains, leverage player-specific stats for props, such as rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and other markets. These can be seamlessly added to your same-game parlay.

Here’s an example to illustrate a Super Bowl same-game parlay.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +347, meaning if you bet $100 you could win $447.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126

Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards -126

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +347 with BetOnline

Texas Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Texas can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Texas or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto