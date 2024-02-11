NFL

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Tennessee | Sports Betting Bonus for TN Residents

Lee Astley
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Those living in Tennessee can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites listed below.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Tennessee

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a money line or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximize your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have curated a same game parlay bet for the Super Bowl using BetOnline below. The accumulated odds for this specific parlay is +925, so by placing a winning $100 bet – you’d receive $1025 in returns.

  • Patrick Mahomes 262+ Passing Yards @ -114
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7+ Rushing Yards @ -106
  • Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown @ -126
  • George Kittle 52+ Receiving Yards @ -124

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +925 with BetOnline

Tennessee Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet

Anyone in Tennessee can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Tennessee or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
