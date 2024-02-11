Sports betting fans in South Dakota can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites down below.

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a money line or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximize your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have curated a same game parlay bet for the Super Bowl using BetOnline below. The accumulated odds for this specific parlay is +925, so by placing a winning $100 bet – you’d receive $1025 in returns.

Patrick Mahomes 262+ Passing Yards @ -114

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7+ Rushing Yards @ -106

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown @ -126

George Kittle 52+ Receiving Yards @ -124

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +925 with BetOnline

South Dakota Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet

Anyone in South Dakota can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in South Dakota or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto