If you’re a NFL fan in Rhode Island, then you can place some Super Bowl same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites in this article.
How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Rhode Island
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay
How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a money line or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.
You can maximize your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.
Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
We have demonstrated a same game parlay bet for the Super Bowl using BetOnline below. The overall odds for this specific parlay is +850, so by placing a winning $100 bet – you’d receive $950 in returns.
- Brock Purdy 247.5+ Passing Yards @ -118
- Isiah Pacheco 67.5+ Rushing Yards @ -143
- Rashee Rice At Least 1 Touchdown @ +120
- Brandon Aiyuk 62+ Receiving Yards @ -118
Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +850 with BetOnline
Rhode Island Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?
Rhode Island residents can legally make some NFL same game parlay bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Rhode Island or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto