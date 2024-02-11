People residing in Pennsylvania can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites down below.

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Pennsylvania

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a money line or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximize your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have demonstrated a same game parlay bet for the Super Bowl using BetOnline below. The overall odds for this specific parlay is +850, so by placing a winning $100 bet – you’d receive $950 in returns.

Brock Purdy 247.5+ Passing Yards @ -118

Isiah Pacheco 67.5+ Rushing Yards @ -143

Rashee Rice At Least 1 Touchdown @ +120

Brandon Aiyuk 62+ Receiving Yards @ -118

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +850 with BetOnline

Pennsylvania Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Pennsylvania can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Pennsylvania or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto