NFL

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Pennsylvania | Sports Betting Bonus for PA Residents

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl
Super Bowl

People residing in Pennsylvania can place their Super Bowl same game parlay bets with the trusted sports betting sites down below.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Pennsylvania

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Following stats and trends is the safest way to begin building a parlay, equipping you with everything you need to predict the events of a game. Stats can be team based, such as the last five results between the teams which can determine a money line or handicap selection, as well as over/under points.

You can maximize your gains by using stats for player props which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We have demonstrated a same game parlay bet for the Super Bowl using BetOnline below. The overall odds for this specific parlay is +850, so by placing a winning $100 bet – you’d receive $950 in returns.

  • Brock Purdy 247.5+ Passing Yards @ -118
  • Isiah Pacheco 67.5+ Rushing Yards @ -143
  • Rashee Rice At Least 1 Touchdown @ +120
  • Brandon Aiyuk 62+ Receiving Yards @ -118

Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +850 with BetOnline

Pennsylvania Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Pennsylvania can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Pennsylvania or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl
NFL

LATEST How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Pennsylvania | Sports Betting Bonus for PA Residents

Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Deutschland Sportwetten
NFL
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Oregon | Sports Betting Bonus for OR Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In Oregon | Our guide to betting on a same game parlay on OR sports betting sites

Cómo apostar en la Super Bowl en EE. UU. - Mejores Casas de Apuestas USA
NFL
Bet On The Super Bowl In ANY US State Today With Best US Offshore Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 11 2024

You can bet on the Super Bowl today in ANY US State by joining up with the trusted US sports betting sites on this page, who DON’T have to follow…

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Georgia – GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 11 2024
Meek Mill Super Bowl Bet
NFL
Meek Mill Backs Travis Kelce To Have Over 49.5 Receiving Yards In Million-Dollar Super Bowl Bet
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 10 2024
superbowl party1
NFL
Top ‘Super Sick Monday’ Excuses For Super Bowl 2024 As Millions Expected To Skip Work
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 09 2024
Michael Irvin Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Former NFL Wide Receiver Michael Irvin Super Bowl Betting Pick: 49ers To Beat Chiefs With McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 09 2024
Arrow to top