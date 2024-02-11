It’s nearly time for the Super Bowl, and you can place a same game parlay bet in Hawaii using our trusted US sportsbooks listed.

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Taking into consideration any stats and trends is the safest way to build a parlay, as this will give you an insight into what is likely to happen in a game.

Stats that are based on teams, such as the last five results between the teams and over/under points, can often reveal a moneyline or handicap selection.

The stats that are used for player props can also be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Take a look at a popular same-game parlay example on BetOnline. The combined odds for this parlay stand at +650, indicating that a $100 bet could payout a $750 win.

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126

Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards -126

Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions +125

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +650 with BetOnline

Hawaii Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Hawaii can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is at least 18 years old, be able to complete the simple sign-up process, and meet the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Hawaii or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto