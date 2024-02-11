Delaware residents are able to place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet by using our recommended sports betting sites below.
How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Delaware
1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay
How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
We provide the stats and trends for the safest way to begin building a parlay, giving you everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game.
Stats can be team-based, such as the last five results between the teams, which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection as well as over/under points.
You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props, which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and many more markets.
Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay
Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +746, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $746.
- Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286
- Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126
- Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115
- Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards -115
Same Game Parlay Odds @ +746 with BetOnline
Delaware Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?
Anyone in Delaware can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old, be able to complete the simple sign-up process, and meet the criteria below.
- 18 and over
- Be in Delaware or another US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
- No KYC checks
- Can deposit with Crypto