How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Connecticut | Sports Betting Bonus for CT Residents

Lee Astley
Anyone in Connecticut can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet using our trusted sports betting sites below.

The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Connecticut

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

We provide the stats and trends for the safest way to begin building a parlay, giving you everything you need to work out what is likely to happen in a game.

Stats can be team-based, such as the last five results between the teams, which can determine a moneyline or handicap selection as well as over/under points.

You can maximise your gains by using stats for player props, which can be added to your same game parlay, including rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +746, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $746.

  • Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286
  • Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126
  • Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115
  • Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yardsm -115

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +746 with BetOnline

Connecticut Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Connecticut can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is at least 18 years old, be able to complete the simple sign-up process, and meet the criteria below.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Connecticut or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
