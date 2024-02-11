Editorial

Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In Colorado | Sports Betting Bonus for CO Residents

Anyone in Colorado can place a Super Bowl same game parlay bet using our trusted sports betting sites below. 

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in Colorado

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section
4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Start building your parlay with confidence by incorporating stats and trends. These provide valuable insights into likely game outcomes.

Team-based stats, like the last five results between teams, are crucial for determining moneyline or handicap selections, as well as over/under points.

Boost your potential winnings by leveraging player-specific stats for props. These can seamlessly be added to your same-game parlay, covering areas such as rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and various other markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Check out a popular same-game parlay example on BetOnline. The combined odds for this parlay are +650, meaning a $100 bet could result in a $750 payout.

  • Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126
  • Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards -126
  • Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 Receptions +125

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +650 with BetOnline

Colorado Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in Colorado can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is at least 18 years old, be able to complete the simple sign-up process, and meet the following criteria:

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Colorado or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto
