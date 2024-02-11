It’s nearly time for the Super Bowl and you can place a same game parlay in California using our trusted US sportsbooks.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Same Game Parlays

How to Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet in California

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Same Game Parlay’ section

4. Make your selections and place your same game parlay

How To Pick Winning Bets For Your Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

When you are building a parlay, looking at stats and trends will give you guidance on what is likely to happen in a game.

Team-based stats, such as the last five results between the teams and over/under points, can help you create a moneyline or handicap bet.

You can combine team-based stats and the stats used for player props in your same game parlay. These player prop stats include rushing yards, receiving yards, passing yards, and many more markets.

Example Of A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Here is an example of a popular same game parlay on BetOnline. The combined odds for the parlay are +746, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $746.

Christian McCaffrey 1+ Touchdown -286

Travis Kelce 1+ Touchdown -126

Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards -115

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards -115

Same Game Parlay Odds @ +746 With BetOnline

California Sports Betting – Can I Legally Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet?

Anyone in California can bet on NFL same game parlays with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in California or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto