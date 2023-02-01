It is no secret that Super Bowl tickets are reserved for those able to afford such a sizeable expense, and the gradual upward trajectory of prices has reached a new base level for the 2023 final in Arizona, with spectators paying on average just under $8,000 per seat.

In 2015, the last time the Super Bowl was held in Arizona, fans suffered from a meteoric rise in ticket prices and many sellers, expecting the price to drop, went out of business as a result after failing to deliver on tickets they didn’t yet have.

As a result, the NFL enacted several strategies to control ticket distribution, which in turn, resulted in further hikes in price, and while spectators were used to paying several thousand dollars for a ticket already, Jesse Lawrence, CEO of ticket platform TicketIQ, said the anomaly of 2015 “was sort of like the B.C. and A.D. of the ticket market.”

Last season’s final in the California between Cincinnati and the Rams set back fans, on average, around $6,600, while the 2021 Super Bowl in Florida, although in the midst of the pandemic, was said to cost around $8,000 per ticket.

This year’s final is set to be among the most expensive ever, with average prices rising from around $5,500 to over $8,000 since the Eagles and the Chiefs were confirmed.

Mid-field, lower level tickets are up for sale for as much as $39,657 on re-sale sites, while the cheapest seats available fail to dip below $5,500.

Year Match Stadium Average Ticket Price 2022 Bengals vs Rams SoFi Stadium, California $6,622 2020 Chiefs vs 49ers Hard Rock Stadium, Miami $7,098 2019 Patriots vs Rams Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta $4,119 2018 Eagles vs Patriots U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis $2,948 2017 Falcons vs Patriots NRG Stadium, Houston $3,634 2016 Panthers vs Broncos Levi’s Stadium, California $3,648 2015 Patriots vs Seahawks State Farm Stadium, Arizona $10,080 2014 Seahawks vs Broncos MetLife Stadium, New Jersey $2,075 2013 Ravens vs 49ers Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans $1,539 2012 Patriots vs Giants Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis $1,617 2011 Packers vs Steelers AT&T Stadium, Texas $4,397 2010 Colts vs Saints Hard Rock Stadium, Miami $1,468

Note: There is no tracking available for 2021 from StubHub.

How Much Will Fans be Spending This Year Overall?

Match-going spectators are paying on average almost $8,000 for a ticket alone, but with fans from Kansas and Philadelphia expected make the respective four hour flights, plus book hotels and other accommodation, it would seem the Super Bowl is very much an occasion for the elite.

Perhaps rather ironically, the State Farm Stadium, which is this year’s venue and home of the Cardinals, offers the cheapest average ticket ($50) across the NFL when Arizona line-up on the field.

Flights

Using flight comparison tool Skyskanner, round-trip fares between the Saturday and the Monday from Philly to Phoenix would set back Eagles fans between $700 and $900, while the same journey from Kansas International would cost anywhere between $500 and $1100.

Funny 🤣 “Super Bowl ticket $5000, flight to Phoenix $2500, low end hotel $1500 per night. Fortunately I’m a Jets fan so I’ll never have to worry about the cost of going to the Super Bowl.” — TAO (@taolson60) January 31, 2023

Hotels

Of course, not everybody will require overnight accommodation, with On Location, the NFL’s ticket distribution partner, allocating 5% to the Cardinals as the host team, although around 50% are given to the rest of the league and the NFL itself.

At a quick glance using Booking.com, anything above two stars would mean two adults paying over $1,000 for two nights, with very little available options closer to the stadium which is just west of Phoenix in Glendale.

Refreshments

The average price for a beer across the NFL stands at little under $10, but Super Bowl fans will need to pay $17.50 for a single Bud Light.

Fans can also expect to an eye-watering $12.50 for a hot dog, over double that of the average typically found in the league.

Estimated Overall Cost

Those flying in from the featured teams, which accounts for around 35% of all allocated tickets, not included those touted by re-sellers, may end up paying anywhere between $7,000 to well over $12,000 depending on what they choose to spend their money on prior to, and on the day itself.