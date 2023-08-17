UFC 292 is just around the corner where the main event will see Aljamain Sterling defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley in what is set to be a thrilling contest. Ahead of the action, many will be wondering what the UFC 292 Prize money will be, so read on to see how much the fighters will make!

UFC 292 Prize Money: How Much Will Sterling And O’Malley Make?

The official UFC 292 prize money is not available, but previous payouts for both fighters can help provide some insight into how much they will take home from the fight.

There will be more than just money on the line though, as Sterling defends his Bantamweight title, which he has held for over two years.

According to The Sports Daily, when Sterling beat Petr Yan to win the title back in 2021 he took home $230,000. If O’Malley was to outfight his odds, he could take home a similar amount.

Sterling’s pay went in both of his next two title defences too, so the same could follow again. When he successfully defended his title against Yan in their rematch, it is reported he earned roughly $400,000 at UFC 273.

The prize money went up even more in the next defence at UFC 280, Sterling took home around $670,000 following his win over former two-time champ T.J. Dillashaw.

However Sterling’s biggest payday so far was in his most recent fight against Henry Cejudo. The Jamaican-American had a guaranteed purse of $750,000 that night, and following the victory bonuses may have taken him to over $1million by the end of the night.

What Is The Projected UFC 292 Prize Money For Both Fighters?

The winner of this highly-anticipated bout will certainly come away with plenty of cash, whoever it is. O’Malley is taking part in his first ever title fight, with this set to be the biggest night of his MMA career.

As per The Sports Daily, Aljamain Sterling is guaranteed to make $542,000. This is figured out via base pay ($500,000) and incentive pay ($42,000). The total is also set to rise, depending on the outcome of the fight.

Meanwhile Sean O’Malley is guaranteed to take home $382,000. His base pay is set at $350,000 and he will receive an incentive of $32,000.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship

UFC Bantamweight Championship 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

Best UFC 292 Free Bets & Betting Offers

