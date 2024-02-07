Super Bowl LVIII is just days away and we have looked at how much the iconic sporting event makes each year. Will 2024 break the current record in revenue?

How Much Money Does The Super Bowl Generate?

The iconic sporting event brings in a huge amount each year, however, the number depends on each year – averaging to about $500 million in total revenue. However, this number can range from an estimated $300 million to over $1 billion.

This comes in a multitude of ways, with the main ones being advertisement, ticket sales, sponsorship deals and the broadcasting rights.

Different organizations are desperate to be on a Super Bowl advert and on average spend around $5.6 million for a 30-second ad spot during the full broadcast.

TV networks like Fox, NBC, and CBS pay a yearly fee to the NFL, which is estimated to be around $1.1 billion for Fox and $1 billion for NBC/CBS.

Another huge financial aspect for the Super Bowl, is the money brought in to the host cities, which is Nevada for Super Bowl LVIII.

It is reported that figures can range between $300-500 million, giving a huge boost to the city’s economy through local spending, tourism, gambling and Super Bowl events.

How Much Will Super Bowl LVIII Make In Revenue?

The upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is said to break a host of records – with over 200m people expected to tune in.

Viewing figures are not the only record that could be smashed, as Super Bowl LVIII is expected to rake in over $1 billion in revenue – through advertisement, ticket sales and more.

A factor that could play a part this year is the inclusion of Taylor Swift, as many are expected to tune in or even turn up to get a glimpse of the global superstar.