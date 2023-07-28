Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 is almost upon with UFC 291 this Saturday. These two MMA legends will face-off in the octagon for the symbolic BMF belt, but how much is the winner expected to make from the fight? Read on to find out the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 Purses

Both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are former interim lightweight champions, and this weekend will face off for the first time since their famous 2018 bout. Poirier was victorious last time these two fought, as he stopped The Highlight in the fourth round.

According to The Sports Daily, Poirier will be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 291, with a reported guaranteed payout of $1,021,000 (Base pay – $1,000,000 and Incentive pay – $21,000).

With Poirier expected to be taking the most home, Gaethje comes in at a close second. The Highlight will be among those taking a hefty amount from the UFC, with a $511,000 payday (Base pay – $500,000 and Incentive pay – $11,000).

How Much Will The Poirier Vs Gaethje Winner Make?

The winner of this contest will not only have the bragging rights, but will also win the BMF title, which was most recently in the hands of Jorge Masvidal. However, since his recent retirement earlier this year, the belt is currently vacant.

It’s not yet known how much the winner will receive, but it’s sure to be a compelling main event at UFC 291 whatever the outcome.

Both of these men have had illustrious MMA careers to date, so check out their net worths below, with more money coming their way this weekend.

In the lead up to the fight, Dustin Poirier is the favourite to win according to the best offshore betting sites at odds of -150. However, the market is fairly close, and Justin Gaethje can be backed as the ‘under dog’ at odds of +150. Now you’ve read about the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses, see all the fight info below.

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title

BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -150 | Gaethje +150

