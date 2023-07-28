UFC

How Much Money Will The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Winner Make?

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses 1
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses 1

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 is almost upon with UFC 291 this Saturday. These two MMA legends will face-off in the octagon for the symbolic BMF belt, but how much is the winner expected to make from the fight? Read on to find out the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses. 

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 Purses

Both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are former interim lightweight champions, and this weekend will face off for the first time since their famous 2018 bout. Poirier was victorious last time these two fought, as he stopped The Highlight in the fourth round.

According to The Sports Daily, Poirier will be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 291, with a reported guaranteed payout of $1,021,000 (Base pay – $1,000,000 and Incentive pay – $21,000).

With Poirier expected to be taking the most home, Gaethje comes in at a close second. The Highlight will be among those taking a hefty amount from the UFC, with a $511,000 payday (Base pay – $500,000 and Incentive pay – $11,000).

RELATEDWhen Are The UFC 291 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Fight?

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

How Much Will The Poirier Vs Gaethje Winner Make?

The winner of this contest will not only have the bragging rights, but will also win the BMF title, which was most recently in the hands of Jorge Masvidal. However, since his recent retirement earlier this year, the belt is currently vacant.

It’s not yet known how much the winner will receive, but it’s sure to be a compelling main event at UFC 291 whatever the outcome.

Both of these men have had illustrious MMA careers to date, so check out their net worths below, with more money coming their way this weekend.

READ MORE: – Justin Gaethje Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts $4 Million Net Worth

– Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Diamond’ Boasts $10 Million Net Worth

In the lead up to the fight, Dustin Poirier is the favourite to win according to the best offshore betting sites at odds of -150. However, the market is fairly close, and Justin Gaethje can be backed as the ‘under dog’ at odds of +150. Now you’ve read about the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses, see all the fight info below.

Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -150 | Gaethje +150

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Dustin Poirier UFC
UFC

LATEST Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Diamond’ Boasts $10 Million Net Worth

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min
Justin Gaethje Girlfriend
UFC
Who Is Justin Gaethje’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About The Highlight’s Lover Sophia Romano
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4min

Justin Gaethje will take on Dustin Poirier this weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 291, and many MMA fans will be wanting to know more about The Highlight’s personal life,…

Justin Gaethje UFC
UFC
Justin Gaethje Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts $4 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min

Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier for the second time on July 29 at UFC 291 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look…

UFC 291
UFC
When Is UFC 291? Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3min
Justin Gaethje UFC
UFC
Justin Gaethje MMA Record: ‘The Highlight’ Boasts Incredible 24-4 Record With 19 Emphatic Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
UFC 291 Mexico
UFC
Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje 2: What Is The UFC 291 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6min
BMF Belt
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Fight At UFC 291?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5min
Arrow to top