Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is just days away now with the two heavyweights meeting in the centre of the ring in London on Saturday night. Both boxers are expected to earn a nice paycheque, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the bout?

Joshua vs Franklin Fight Purses

Anthony Joshua is back for the first time since his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight titles. This time, ‘AJ’ faces a tough American in the form of Jermaine Franklin.

Another thing worth noting is that this is Joshua’s first non-world title fight since December 2015. He has also had 12 consecutive world title fights. Not only that, but Saturday night will see Joshua fight back at the O2 Arena for the first time since his 2016 fight against Dominic Breazeale. The lion is back in his den!

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. For Anthony Joshua, it is unknown the exact amount of money he is set to make for this fight. However, he reportedly earned upward of $45m for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk back in August 2022.

Joshua signed a five year deal with DAZN worth $125 million, so a fight of this magnitude against someone of the elk of Franklin will probably earn ‘AJ’ in the region of $10 million.

In the opposite corner, Jermaine Franklin is set to earn a career high pay-day. ‘989 Assassin’ is expected to earn a guaranteed $1 million for this fight against the two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

This is roughly double his previous biggest purse, which was around $500,000 for the Dillian Whyte fight last November. Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

How Much Will The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on which man has their hand raised.

Anthony Joshua is expected to earn roughly ten times the amount that Jermaine Franklin is set to pocket. This comes as no surprise, as Joshua is the commercial draw here and is the one who has been at world level for several years and has been in the big fights.

If it’s Jermaine Franklin who gets his hand raised at the end of the fight, he could earn far more money than his official fight purse states. He is expected to earn roughly $1m for the fight alone, with even more money up for grabs if he wins the fight, as well as money from his various sponsorship deals.

The 29-year-old could earn closer to $1.5 million for this one fight alone against Anthony Joshua if indeed he is successful. What an incentive that is!

For Anthony Joshua, winning this fight is far more important than just a monetary incentive. His career is on the line here. Win? Joshua can climb back to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division. Lose? The former two-time world heavyweight champion could be facing retirement.

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘AJ’, expect fights with the likes of Joe Joyce, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury next. If it be ‘989 Assassin’ who wins, an all-American clash with Wilder or perhaps a fight against the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr or Daniel Dubois could be on the cards.

As of today, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from the English capital on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

