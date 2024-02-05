The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take to the field at the Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, but exactly how much did the Las Vegas venue cost to build?

How Much Did The Allegiant Stadium Cost?

The highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers gets underway this Sunday, with the championship match due to take center stage at the impressive Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes and co. will be aiming to retain the Vince Lombardi Trophy by winning the showpiece match for a second consecutive year, while the favored 49ers are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1994.

As the players take to the field at the Allegiant Stadium with countless A-List celebrities in attendance for one of the biggest events of the year, we’ve got all the information you need to know about the venue, including how much it costed to build.

Costing just shy of $2 billion at $1.9 billion, the Las Vegas-based arena is the second-most expensive stadium in the world, and boasts a capacity of 65,000 – which can also be expanded to 71,835. $750 million of this came from taxpayer funding, which was footed for the cost of construction.

Initially, the entire budget for the construction of the stadium was $1.8 billion, however after the money pot was increased on two occasions – an extra $175 million was spent on the venue.

$78 million was spent on acquiring the land on which the stadium is built, $1.33 billion was spent on construction, and $123 million went towards furniture, fixtures, and equipment. A further $234 million was footed on design and engineering, as well as $31 million on utilities and infrastructure.

As previously alluded to, $750 million came at the cost of the taxpayer, while the remaining $1.1 billion was funded by the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, whom the stadium is home to in the regular season.

The Raiders’ share of the funding included a $650 million loan from the Bank of America, $200 million from the NFL‘s stadium loan program, and $300 million from the naming rights for the stadium, sponsorships, and personal seat licenses within the venue.

Stadium Details

NFL Home Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Capacity: 65,000 (expandable to 71,835)

Address: 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, Nevada

Built: 2017-2020

Cost: $1.9 billion

Allegiant Stadium Tenants & Events

The venue is home to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL, as previously mentioned, as well as the UNLV Rebels college football team who made the switch from the Sam Boyd Stadium back in 2020.

It has hosted numerous college football and NFL events, such as the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, the Las Vegas Bowl, the Vegas Kickoff Classic, the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Shamrock Series, the 2021 Pro Bowl, and now for the first time in its history – the Super Bowl.

Soccer matches have also been played at the ground, with notable fixtures including the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final between the United States and Mexico, and club friendlies between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona and AC Milan.

Three matches at the upcoming 2024 Copa America are also scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium, with two coming in the group stages between Ecuador and Jamaica and Paraguay and Brazil, and the third at the quarter-final stage.

Concerts have also been staged at the Las Vegas venue, with notable performances from the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Billy Joel, BTS, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Morgan Wallen and many more all coming in the last three years.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks