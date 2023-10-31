The Breeders’ Cup 2023 takes centre stage at Santa Anita Park, California this weekend. A total of 14 races will be run across the two days of Breeders’ Cup action on Friday & Saturday. But just how much do tickets cost for the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita?

How Much Do Breeders’ Cup 2023 Tickets Cost At Santa Anita Park?

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 takes center stage this weekend at Sant Anita Park in Arcadia, California. 14 races across two days of horse racing action, including the main event Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday afternoon at 3:40pm. What a treat for racing fans this weekend as Santa Anita hosts it’s 11th Breeders’ Cup.

With just a few days to go until the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup gets underway, horse racing fans can still buy tickets for the event. But just how much are tickets for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita Park?

Well, there are various different ticket types that racing fans can purchase for the Breeders’ Cup 2023. Some of the featured ticket sections include the likes of general admission, the view, grandstand, dining and corporate tickets.

PNC Bank Clubhouse and Grandstand Box Seating is sold out, but there are still tickets left for various other sections. See the list below of the different ticket types and how much they cost to buy.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Tickets

Ticket Type/Section Price Clubhouse General Admission $100+ Trackside General Admission $50+ The Day Chaser View $250+ Grandstand $60+ Frontrunner Bar Seats $725+ Clockers’ Corner Trackside $275+ Frontrunner Experience Package $2,649+ Silks Dining $1,072+

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details



📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

