How Much Are Tickets For The 2023 Breeders’ Cup At Santa Anita Park?

Paul Kelly
Sants Anita Racecourse Breeders Cup 2023
Sants Anita Racecourse Breeders Cup 2023

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 takes centre stage at Santa Anita Park, California this weekend. A total of 14 races will be run across the two days of Breeders’ Cup action on Friday & Saturday. But just how much do tickets cost for the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita?

How Much Do Breeders’ Cup 2023 Tickets Cost At Santa Anita Park?

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 takes center stage this weekend at Sant Anita Park in Arcadia, California. 14 races across two days of horse racing action, including the main event Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday afternoon at 3:40pm. What a treat for racing fans this weekend as Santa Anita hosts it’s 11th Breeders’ Cup.

With just a few days to go until the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup gets underway, horse racing fans can still buy tickets for the event. But just how much are tickets for the 2023 Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita Park?

Well, there are various different ticket types that racing fans can purchase for the Breeders’ Cup 2023. Some of the featured ticket sections include the likes of general admission, the view, grandstand, dining and corporate tickets.

PNC Bank Clubhouse and Grandstand Box Seating is sold out, but there are still tickets left for various other sections. See the list below of the different ticket types and how much they cost to buy.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Tickets

Ticket Type/Section Price
Clubhouse General Admission $100+
Trackside General Admission $50+
The Day Chaser View $250+
Grandstand $60+
Frontrunner Bar Seats $725+
Clockers’ Corner Trackside $275+
Frontrunner Experience Package $2,649+
Silks Dining $1,072+

For a detailed breakdown of the Breeders’ Cup, check out our full Breeders’ Cup 2023 guide – including racetrack, race order and post times.

Santa Anita is also based in California, where are there are still gambling state restrictions in place. However, by joining up with these top offshore US sportsbooks you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 in ANY US state.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details

  • 📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)
  • 🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California
  • 📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
  • 🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Santa Anita Breeders Cup 2023
