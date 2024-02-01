It’s widely regarded as the most expensive advertising slot in the world, but just how much are brands paying for Super Bowl commercials in 2024?

The climax of this season’s NFL calendar is fast approaching. On Sunday, February 11, the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers from Las Vegas.

It’s the pinnacle of football, and one of the most-watched live events on Earth each year. As a result, advertisers go out of their way to connect with viewers, coming up with creative and memorable commercials.

For some, the Super Bowl commercials are often more entertaining than the game. It’s therefore no surprise brands go the extra mile, with them paying millions for a 30-second time slot.

But with such a huge audience tuning in, it’s definitely worth the investment for companies – but how much do they pay?

How Much Are Super Bowl Commercials?

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), broadcaster CBS sold out all of their Super Bowl commercial slots by November 2, 2023.

CBS and Paramount, who are also airing the game, have demanded $7 million for a 30-second ad to be played during Super Bowl LVIII.

While that’s the same price as last season, the costs have risen hugely in recent years. In 2023, Fox raked in $600 million in total commercial revenue, an all-time high.

That’s a far cry from the first-ever Super Bowl commercials. In the 1960s, ads cost $37,000 for the same 30-second slot.

That means that Super Bowl commercial costs have gone up by an incredible 18,819% since their first year.

For comparison with other games, regular season Sunday night ads cost $882,079, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Costs first tipped over a million dollars in 1995, when it cost $1.15 million for a 30-second slot. The biggest single-year jump was from 2021 to 2022, when costs rose from $5.5 million to $6.5 million.

Super Bowl Commercials 2024

Common Super Bowl commercials feature ads for cars, beer and snacks. According to Brand Innovators, these are just some of the companies expected to have ads shown at some point during the Super Bowl on February 11:

Oreo

Dove

M&M’S

Nerds

Pringles

Hellman’s Mayonnaise

Opendoor

Coors

BMW

BetMGM

Last year’s game brought in a total audience of 115.1 million, making it the most-watched telecast in history. For ride-or-die fans and casual viewers, the commercials are a part of the entertainment.

Budweiser Super Bowl Commercials

Few brands are quite as famous for their commercials during the NFL’s showpiece as Budweiser. The beer company first made an appearance in the Super Bowl advertising world back in 1975.

This year’s commercial features delivery drivers using horses and cart to transport kegs to a remote bar in wintery weather. The ad honors the brand’s legacy for “always delivering in the moments that matter.

As of 2023, Budweiser had spent a total of $500 million on Super Bowl commercials over the years.