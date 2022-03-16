How to make £50 Betting On Cheltenham Today with a £10 Bet

Sign up to William Hill and claim their superb £50 welcome offer
Head over to William Hill today and you can make £50 by simply betting £10 on a qualifying wager. Find out how on this page.
How to make £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets from William Hill
It couldn’t be easier to claim the £50 Cheltenham free bet offer from William Hill. Follow the steps below and the money will be yours in no time.
- Click here to sign up to William Hill – remember to use bonus code Y50
- Deposit money then bet £10 on any sport at odds of 1/2 or higher
- You’ll then receive 5 x £10 free bets to use throughout the sportsbook
How does the William Hill Cheltenham Free Bets Bonus work?
This Cheltenham free bet bonus from William Hill works in an exceptionally simple way. To start, you’ll have to sign up with William Hill using the code Y50 – remember the code, or you won’t be eligible to claim the £50 free bets bonus.
Once registered, deposit £10. Do not use the following payment methods: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Neosurf, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay, Paysafecard or William Hill PLUS Card. Using any of these methods will cause you to be excluded from the promotion.
Next, you need to find a horse to bet on. Remember: it must have odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll find plenty of great options throughout the festival, including Shishkin in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Once you’ve made the bet, wait for it to settle. You’ll then receive 5 x £10 free bets to use throughout the sportsbook. You’ll find them in the Rewards section on your betslip.
So, just to reiterate: deposit £10 then wager it at odds of 1/2 or higher. Once this bonus has settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bets.
William Hill Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back
As with most other reputable online bookies, William Hill will refund your stake should your chosen horse fail to start the race. With several horses pulling out on a rainy second day, this could be an extremely useful bonus.
Best Odds Guaranteed
You’ll get the best possible odds on all UK and Irish races. Quite simply, if you place a bet after 10am on the day of the race and the SP is higher, William Hill will automatically give you the SP, boosting the money you could win.
Pick Your Places
This promotion means that you can choose more places on every UK and Irish race, including all those being run at Cheltenham. It’s a simple promotion, but one that should excite plenty of racing fans.
Bet Boost
Make a single selection or straight line accumulator and then click the ‘Bet Boost’ option to boost your bet by up to £20. You’ll be able to use one Bet Boost per day on horse racing or greyhounds.
Top Price on ‘Big 4’ Championship Races
You’re guaranteed to get the top price of all major sportsbooks when betting on the ‘Big 4’ races at Cheltenham. William Hill will compare their prices to other major bookies, and match any higher odds they find elsewhere.
Full Cheltenham race card, race times and schedule
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
