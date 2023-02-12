How Likely Is Drake To Win His Super Bowl Bets?

Canadian rapper Drake has been known for his wild big bets in the past, and lost $1 million on the World Cup Final back in December 2022. However, he’s back big for the Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 36-year-old will be looking to forget all about his previous losses and win big on one of the most highly anticipated events.

Below you can see all of Drake’s confirmed bets for the Super Bowl.

Drakes bets for Super Bowl Sunday pic.twitter.com/TJXWWCAyyz — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) February 9, 2023

What Chances Do Some Of Drake’s Bigger Bets Have?

In Drake’s seven bets come in, then he could win over $4 million. However, he’ll have to rely on a top performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs if he has any chance of winning big.

Kansas City Chiefs moneyline (+111) – Stake: $700,000 | Return: $1,477,000

With the Canadian betting in favor of the slight underdog Chiefs, there’s every chance he could lose against a defensively strong Eagles team.

Philly are 1 point favorites going into the clash, and Nick Sirianni has coached the team expertly well with the likes of Jalen Hurts on the offense.

Kansas still does has chances of securing the win, and it seems like it could be Mahomes’ moment to claim a second Super Bowl title.

Patrick Mahomes first Chiefs TD scorer (+1400) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $750,000

In honesty, this pick isn’t too great at such high odds, with Mahomes not expected to be rushing for the touchdown with his position on the field as a throwing quarterback.

A more likely to come in bet would be Travis Kelce who leads the Chiefs for first touchdown scorers in this Kansas team. He’s had a touchdown in each of his last five playoff game.

It’s a bet which doesn’t have great chances if Drake wants to take home a full house of bets.

Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (+1200) – Stake: $25,000 | Return: $325,000, Super Bowl MVP to be a Tight End (+900) – Stake: $60,000 | Return: $600,000

Drake seems to have a lot of faith in a Travis Kelce masterclass, and has had a total of $85k on Kelce to win the Super Bowl MVP.

There’s no writing Kelce off in this match for sure, however a big price of +1200 shows that the sportsbooks don’t have too much faith in it happening, especially with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL facing off.

With star QB Mahomes on his side, there’s every chance that the two can combine once again as they’ve done so well up to now this season, which could give either player a chance of winning the prestigious Super Bowl MVP award.

