How Have The Four Previous Head Coaches Got On When Facing Former Team In Super Bowl?

With Super Bowl LVII less than two weeks away, the excitement is building up, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has received a lot of media attention as he prepares to face his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moments after the Chiefs were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Reid was asked: “What will it be like facing your former team?”

“I’m happy for them,” Reid said of the Eagles. “I’m happy for the City. They’re passionate. They love football.

“I can’t wait till Kansas City and Philly clash. I mean, it’s gonna be awesome. What a great Super Bowl it’ll be.”

Weeb Ewbank, Super Bowl III, 16-7 W

All the way back in 1969, in just the third Super Bowl contest, Weeb Ewbank – head coach of the New York Jets – faced his former team in the Baltimore Colts and defeated them in what remains arguably the biggest upsets in pro football history.

Don Shula’s Colts were 18-points favorites and had lost just one game during the regular season. However, it was five turnovers in the game that cost the Colts the title. This allowed Ewbank and the Jets taking home the title, and the New York manager was able to defeat his old team.

Jets-Colts. 18-point underdogs. The guarantee. You know how it finished. No. 6 on the NFL's 100 Greatest Games list: Super Bowl III pic.twitter.com/8FfpXY9yc0 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 5, 2019

Dan Reeves, Super Bowl XXXIII, 34-19 L

Super Bowl XXXIII was the final one of the 20th century, and it was a special one. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves took on his former team in the Denver Broncos, who were searching for back-to-back Super Bowl’s.

And they delivered. Denver were led by veteran quarterback John Elway in the final game of his football career. He produced a moment of magic with an 80-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rod Smith which set them well on their way to taking home consecutive titles.

Elway, up until 2017 held the record for the oldest ever Super Bowl MVP until Tom Brady surpassed it six years ago at the age of 39, also against Atlanta.

The Falcons and Dan Reeves didn’t have the greatest of days, with Atlanta failing to win the Super Bowl at their first attempt, and Reeves lost to his former team.

Jon Gruden, Super Bowl XXXVII, 48-21 W

Jon Gruden, was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2003 when they won their first ever Super Bowl, and they took on Gruden’s former team in the Oakland Raiders.

This game was also the last Super Bowl to date to take place in January, and it’ll likely be the last ever.

The Raiders were favorites for the game, but their poor offensive display, paired with a very strong defensive performance from Tampa Bay allowed the Bucs to win their first ever Super Bowl title.

Their defense was so good that Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson, who had two interceptions, returning them for 34 yards was named the Super Bowl MVP. He became only the second safety, and third defensive back to be named as the MVP for the Super Bowl game.

Pete Carroll, Super Bowl XLIX, 28-24 L

Super Bowl XLIX was one of the greatest Super Bowl games of all time, and was ranked eighth on the NFL’s 100 Greatest Games list.

However, it was a bitterly disappointing day for Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, with Carroll facing his former team in the New England Patriots, who ended up winning the Super Bowl. This win was the Pats’ first Super Bowl win since 2004, and it was their fourth overall.

Seattle were on their way to victory as they headed into the third quarter, taking a 10-point lead. However, the Patriots responded in the best possible way, and scored 14 unanswered points during the fourth quarter to lead 28-23 with around two minutes remaining.

Carroll’s side could have won it to get one over on his old team, however Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler produced one of the greatest interceptions in NFL history as he intercepted a Seattle pass on the goal-line.

