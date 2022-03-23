Countries
Home News how bet ipl online india

How to Bet On IPL Online | Online IPL Betting Guide for Beginners

The IPL starts soon, with 10 teams from across India ready to square off in a fight for the world’s most prestigious T20 cricket trophy. But how exactly do you bet on the IPL online? Keep reading and we’ll let you know exactly what to do…

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Join Betkwiff

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Join Megapari

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Join Parimatch

How to bet on the IPL Online

Wondering how to bet on the IPL in India? If so, you’ll be glad to find that it’s an exceptionally simple process. Just follow the steps listed below and you’ll have placed your first IPL bet in no time.

  1. Choose your preferred betting site – our top three are listed further up this page
  2. Go through the sign up process and deposit money – make sure you claim any bonus!
  3. Check out the IPL betting options and decide what to bet on

Betkwiff – Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

Head over to Betkwiff using this link to claim your fantastic ₹2000 surprise bet.

Our number one place to bet on the IPL is Betkwiff, thanks to the fantastic array of IPL betting options it has to offer. You’ll find everything from simple match betting to props on players, plus the live betting is unbelievably good.

You’ll also find that the odds on the IPL are superb at Betkwiff, often leading the industry. What’s more, they offer a really impressive welcome bonus, which can be used to bet on the IPL or any other available sport.

How to claim the Betkwiff IPL offer

Join Betkwiff Today

Megapari – 100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

Use our link to make your way to Megapari and grab your ₹9000 welcome bonus.

Megapari is another fantastic choice for Indians looking to bet online on the 2022 Indian Premier League, and this is mainly thanks to the huge welcome bonus available – a welcome bonus worth up to ₹9000!

But why else should you bet online on the IPL at Megapari? Well, there are many reasons, including the fantastic design of the site, the superb mobile sportsbook and the fair odds offered on nearly all bets.

How to claim the Megapari IPL offer

Join Megapari Today

Parimatch – 150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Visit Parimatch today via this link to claim your huge ₹12000 welcome bonus.

The third online betting site we recommend to everyone looking to bet on the IPL online is Parimatch, which has the biggest bonus of all. Quite simply, make your first deposit at the site and you’ll receive a matched bonus, worth up to ₹12000!

We also highly recommend Parimatch thanks to their amazing live betting platform, which covers every IPL fixture in detail. We also think that the range of other sports to bet on, including football, kabaddi and badminton, is superb.

How to claim the Parimatch IPL offer

Join Parimatch Today 

