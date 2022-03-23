How to Bet On IPL Online | Online IPL Betting Guide for Beginners

The IPL starts soon, with 10 teams from across India ready to square off in a fight for the world’s most prestigious T20 cricket trophy. But how exactly do you bet on the IPL online? Keep reading and we’ll let you know exactly what to do…

How to bet on the IPL Online

Wondering how to bet on the IPL in India? If so, you’ll be glad to find that it’s an exceptionally simple process. Just follow the steps listed below and you’ll have placed your first IPL bet in no time.

Choose your preferred betting site – our top three are listed further up this page Go through the sign up process and deposit money – make sure you claim any bonus! Check out the IPL betting options and decide what to bet on

Betkwiff – Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

Head over to Betkwiff using this link to claim your fantastic ₹2000 surprise bet.

Our number one place to bet on the IPL is Betkwiff, thanks to the fantastic array of IPL betting options it has to offer. You’ll find everything from simple match betting to props on players, plus the live betting is unbelievably good.

You’ll also find that the odds on the IPL are superb at Betkwiff, often leading the industry. What’s more, they offer a really impressive welcome bonus, which can be used to bet on the IPL or any other available sport.

How to claim the Betkwiff IPL offer

Head to Betkwiff using this link

Enter all required details to sign up

Deposit ₹1000 and then receive a ₹2000 surprise bet

Megapari – 100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

Use our link to make your way to Megapari and grab your ₹9000 welcome bonus.

Megapari is another fantastic choice for Indians looking to bet online on the 2022 Indian Premier League, and this is mainly thanks to the huge welcome bonus available – a welcome bonus worth up to ₹9000!

But why else should you bet online on the IPL at Megapari? Well, there are many reasons, including the fantastic design of the site, the superb mobile sportsbook and the fair odds offered on nearly all bets.

How to claim the Megapari IPL offer

Head to Megapari using this link

Access the sign-up form and fill in all details

Deposit money and have this matched by the site, up to ₹9000

Parimatch – 150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Visit Parimatch today via this link to claim your huge ₹12000 welcome bonus.

The third online betting site we recommend to everyone looking to bet on the IPL online is Parimatch, which has the biggest bonus of all. Quite simply, make your first deposit at the site and you’ll receive a matched bonus, worth up to ₹12000!

We also highly recommend Parimatch thanks to their amazing live betting platform, which covers every IPL fixture in detail. We also think that the range of other sports to bet on, including football, kabaddi and badminton, is superb.

How to claim the Parimatch IPL offer