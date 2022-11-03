Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Streams Without NFL League Pass

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Thursday Night Football sees the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face Houston, and we are on hand to tell you how to access live streaming of the game FOR FREE courtesy of JazzSports, meaning you can bypass the NFL League Pass subscription!

How to Live Stream Texans vs Eagles

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Register an account. Make an initial deposit and navigate to the Texans vs Eagles match markets.

Best NFL Live Stream Sites

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream Preview

Thursday Night Football this week is perhaps the biggest mismatch of the season so far as the Texans welcome the only unbeaten side in the NFL.

The Eagles are 7-for-0, moving up to second-favourite in Super Bowl betting in recent weeks, and this presents the perfect opportunity to put up an eighth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, the Texans have a torrid 1-5-1 record thus far and come off a 17-10 loss to Tennessee last time out. Despite being ranked among the top four for least amount of points conceded in the AFC, they have struggled offensively and rank at the very bottom of the NFL for points scored.

ALSO SEE: Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Betting Picks & TNF Best Bets

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds