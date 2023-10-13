The Texans are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat against the Falcons this Sunday, as they take on a high flying New Orleans Saints team at the NRG Stadium. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Texans vs Saints Picks

Houston Texans To Cover (+1.5) (-110)

Alvin Kamara over 63.5 rushing yards (-110)

Texans vs Saints Pick 1: Back The Texans To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

We are anticipating a close matchup between the Texans and the Saints this weekend, but we are backing the marginal underdogs to cover the spread which has been set at 1.5 points against the Texans.

Playing at their home stadium should be a huge boost for the Texans this weekend, following their last game at home when Houston breezed past the Steelers by a 24 point margin.

CJ Stroud has been a miracle draft pick for the Texans so far this season and after smashing up the record books in his first five games in Houston, we are confident the talented quarterback can guide his side to what would be a great result in a difficult game.

Texans vs Saints Pick 2: Alvin Kamara Over 63.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this intriguing matchup on Sunday afternoon is for New Orleans’ star running back Alvin Kamaraa to cover his prop for rushing yards this week, which has been set at 50.5 yards.

Kamara has been impressive so far this season since returning from injury, putting up 51 yards in his first game back against Tampa Bay before carrying the ball 22 times last weekend against the Patriots for an impressive 80 rushing yards.

No other team in the NFL has given up as many rushing yards as the Houston Texans have since 2022, with 3,456 yards given up during their last 22 games – over 250 more than any other organisation.

We are confident that Kamara can expose a defensive line that struggles to stop running backs in the league, with the Saints likely to run the ball a lot in hindsight of the previously mentioned statistic.

Texans vs Saints Odds and Line

Moneyline: Houston Texans: +105 | New Orleans Saints: -125

Houston Texans: +105 | New Orleans Saints: -125 Point Spread: Texans (+1.5) -110 | Saints (-1.5) -110

Texans (+1.5) -110 | Saints (-1.5) -110 Total Points: Over 42.5 –110 | Under 42.5 -110

