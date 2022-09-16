Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have two NFL teams, both seeking their first victory of the season, in this AFC conference matchup. Houston opened their season with a 20-20 overtime tie against Indianapolis, while Denver lost at home 17-16 to Seattle.

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Betting Picks

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Pick 1: Denver -10 points @ -109 with Bovada

Look for the Denver offense to get their act together and the defense to stop the Texans in their tracks Sunday afternoon.

Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record and 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record. Back Denver to cover the spread.

Back Denver -10 points @ -109 with Bovada

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Betting Pick 2: Broncos under 46 points @ -104 at Bovada

Denver had a difficult time finding the end zone, and the Houston offense will have a difficult time scoring the football at Mile High Stadium.

The Under is 5-2-1 in the last 8 meetings and 3-1-1 in the last 5 meetings in Denver. Play the under in this contest.

Back Denver under 46 points @ -104 with Bovada

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Prediction

Denver is a huge home favorite and while -425 is far too much juice to lay, the Broncos are going to win this contest over the rebuilding Texans.

The Broncos are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in Week 2 and 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Back Broncos ML @ -425 with Bovada

