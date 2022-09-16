Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We have two NFL teams, both seeking their first victory of the season, in this AFC conference matchup. Houston opened their season with a 20-20 overtime tie against Indianapolis, while Denver lost at home 17-16 to Seattle.
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Betting Picks
- Denver -10 points @ -109 with Bovada
- Broncos Under 46 points @ -104 with Bovada
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Pick 1: Denver -10 points @ -109 with Bovada
Look for the Denver offense to get their act together and the defense to stop the Texans in their tracks Sunday afternoon.
Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record and 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record. Back Denver to cover the spread.
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Betting Pick 2: Broncos under 46 points @ -104 at Bovada
Denver had a difficult time finding the end zone, and the Houston offense will have a difficult time scoring the football at Mile High Stadium.
The Under is 5-2-1 in the last 8 meetings and 3-1-1 in the last 5 meetings in Denver. Play the under in this contest.
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Prediction
Denver is a huge home favorite and while -425 is far too much juice to lay, the Broncos are going to win this contest over the rebuilding Texans.
The Broncos are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in Week 2 and 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds
