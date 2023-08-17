NFL

Houston Texans Predictions For The 2023 Season: Stroud Starts All Year

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
There won’t be a whole lot of expectations following the Houston Texans this coming season. They are firmly in rebuild mode, with DeMeco Ryans now in charge for his first head coaching job in the NFL. They made big moves to acquire young talent, making the 2nd and 3rd overall selections in the 2023 Draft.

3 Bold Predictions For The Houston Texans In 2023

Some are predicting that the Texans will finish as one of the worst teams in the league in 2023, but I’m not so sure of that. They play in a winnable division and have nothing to lose for the entirety of the schedule, and they could make some unpredicted noise as the season wears on.

Here are my 3 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in 2023:

1. Stroud will start all season

CJ Stroud was considered to be in the top tier of quarterback prospects along with Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Texans made sure that he was a top pick by selecting him second overall. He has apparently done enough in training camp to show Houston that he is worthy of the starting spot, as they are leaning towards Stroud to be under center come Week 1.

Davis Mills and Case Keenum are waiting in the wings as the veterans to take over should Stroud falter, but I don’t believe that he will. If Ryans and the rest of the coaching staff like him enough to make him the starter over guys with plenty of experience to begin the season, then they’ll likely let him take him lumps throughout the year as he learns the ropes. The expectations aren’t high for the Texans this season, so losses could be seen as learning experiences for CJ Stroud.

2. Texans exceed 7 wins

The oddsmakers in Vegas have Ryans and the Texans pegged at 6.5 wins for their over/under, but I believe that they’re going to exceed that. And possibly by a game or two.

I’m not saying that Houston is going to win the division or even have a winning record. But it’s possible. The AFC South is projected to be one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, and could be wide open if the Jaguars falter.

It wouldn’t be outlandish to believe that the Texans could go 3-3 against teams in the division, and they have other winnable games on their schedule, too. They’ll take on the Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, and Cardinals within the first 11 weeks of the season, so they could actually find themselves in the playoff conversation if things go well early on.

3. DeMeco Ryans will be Coach of the Year candidate

DeMeco Ryans is not one of the listed favorites to win the Coach of the Year award in the NFL, and for good reason. The winner typically has to lead his team to the playoffs and have 10+ wins, and it is unlikely that Ryans and the Texans accomplish either.

But I think that he will at least be in the conversation. It isn’t rare for a first-year head coach to win the award, with four of the last six winners being in their first season with their teams. But will Ryans and the Texans be able to have a bigger turnaround than someone like Sean Payton and the Broncos?

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
